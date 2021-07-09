Lots of Action, Not Enough Bite: Pop Culture Happy HourExBulletin

toggle legend Marvel studios

This review mentions the events depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date; if you’re not caught up, you might want to catch up on it before reading.

Blame the name, at least in part.

Black Widow.

From its beginnings in the pages of Tales of Suspense # 52 (April 1964), Natasha Romanova / Romanoff’s superhero codename, intended to irradiate the badass arachnid swagger, implicitly defined the character in the context of a relationship with a man. She was deadly, yes, that was part of it. But she name-of-heros couldn’t help but carry patriarchal overtones of loss and loneliness about something that was lacking.

In a recent interview with Collider, actor Scarlett Johansson, who has worn the character’s skin-tight black jumpsuit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2010s Iron man 2, praised the evolution of his character over the years.

She scores a point … but only up to a point.

Certainly she Iron man 2 the on-screen incarnation was treated only as a sex object that could be relied on to kick large amounts of butt. In the years 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron, she described herself as a monster because she couldn’t have children, among other reasons, and was used by the film primarily to calm Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk down with his female tricks. And in the character’s last moments on screen, maddeningly, in 2018 Avengers: Endgame, she sacrificed herself when things boiled down to a choice between a man with a family (Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye) and a woman without (herself).

… I do not know what you call it, but it’s much closer to a flat narrative line than a story arc, let alone an evolution.

The producers behind the MCU seem to have (finally) felt this, so Marvel’s latest blockbuster Black Widow center his character. In view of the events of End of Game, the movie takes place earlier in the cinematic timeline (right after Captain America: Civil War, to be precise). It’s impossible not to see the film as the studio’s attempt at some sort of post-mortem mea culpa, mulligan, do-over, or as we know, a retcon.

“Here,” desperately tries to say, “it’s all the inner life that we have denied to this character for the past decade, because for us, she existed primarily as a potential romantic partner for Clint Barton or Bruce Banner or Steve Rogers, and hey, it’s ours. “

This proves to be a brave effort, as the film dedicates a conscientious handful of minutes to establishing Natasha as someone who can exist on her own. Soon after, however, she finds herself embroiled in a plan to wipe out the Red Room, the sinister Russian covert operation aimed at turning young girls into super-assassins like her. In this endeavor, she is aided and / or hampered (with spies prone to double and triple crossbreeds, after all) by the family of Russians posing as Americans with whom she grew up. Americans: His bluffing, authoritarian “father” Alexei (David Harbor, in a cast not simply inspired but, in a way, inevitable); his cool and impenetrable “mother” Melina (Rachel Weisz); and, in particular, his “sister” Yelena (Florence Pugh), now a fully grown adult and a highly skilled super-assassin herself, though she is more prone to white suits than black ones. (Which is useful, because it makes his fight scenes easier to follow.)

The action is impressive, the combat choreography tight, the special effects rendered and delivered reliably. But in terms of character, everything Black Widow truly accomplishes is to define Natasha as a different set of relationships from quasi-romantic to quasi-familial.

Maybe it’s just that the superhero blockbuster just isn’t equipped to accommodate all the hard work that would be required to justify this character for all of the occasional layoffs she’s suffered so far. What’s fascinating is how, trying to put things right to treat Natasha as an afterthought for over a decade, which Black Widow ultimately accomplishes instead is to create another much more compelling female MCU character. Pugh’s Yelena faces the same trauma that gave birth to Natasha’s super-person, but the script is much more generous to her: she’s allowed to simply to be onscreen in a way Natasha never was, and as a result, Pugh imbues Yelena with more layers: she’s much more comfortable in her own skin, she’s funny but touching, she’s vulnerable but never weak.

None of this is Johansson’s fault. She has proven to be more than capable of providing layered and surprising performances in films that have challenged her. In the years 2013 Under the skin, she embodied almost without a word a predatory but strangely empathetic alien. That same year, in Spike Jonze’s Her, his role has been all words, she played the disembodied voice of an AI imbued with Joaquin Phoenix’s lonely schlub with all kinds of expectations and insecurities, but came across as the most human part of this movie.

As a summer superhero beat-em-up, Black Widow book, filled with nods to the genre of old-school spy thrillers that were filled with English speaking actors with a delightfully cheesy air keel-moose-and-squirrel Russian accents and data that must be downloaded from a computer before a clock runs to zero. But as a final farewell to a character whose narrative potential has been systematically wasted since her introduction, Black Widow lack of bite.

