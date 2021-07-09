The Witcher Prequel Show casts Sophia Brown





Sophie Brown joins The Witcher: Blood Origin as Elite Guard Island, completing the main cast alongside Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O’Fuarain.

Marcella and Giri / Hajjstar Sophie Brown has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming prequel series,The witcher: blood Origin,complete the main cast. Located 1200 years before the world of The witcher, the series promises to tell the story behind the creation of the first witcher and the events leading up to the “Conjunction of the Spheres”, the world-changing event that led to the merging of the worlds of men, monsters and elves . Based on the popular fantasy series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which inspired CD Projekt Red’s hugely popular video games, Netflixs The witcher was a huge draw when it premiered on the streaming platform in late 2019. This series stars Henry Cavill as the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia who travels the continent hunting monsters until that he finds his destiny linked to that of a young girl, Ciri. While The witcher: the origins of blood is not based on any of the novels or short stories written by Sapkowski, the author is expected to serve as a creative consultant on the live-action limited series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Witcher Books, Games & Show Order: Beginner’s Guide Brown replaces Jodie Turner-Smith, who had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts, and will play Island, a elite warrior with the voice of a goddess.She joins Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O’Fuarain who will play Scian and Fjall (respectively) in the next series. While little is known about the series as a whole, Netflix’s announcement included a description of Browns’ character that offered additional insight, describing her as being on a “quest for revenge and redemption. ”The full character description can be read below: ile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, left her clan and her position as the queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A large account on the continent forces him to return to the path of the blade in his quest for revenge and redemption. description of the islands as nomad musician Strongly involves a bard role, similar to fan-favorite character Dandelion (Dandelion in the books) from the main series – albeit much more deadly. Whereas the series will be set in the world of the Elves, a world long forgotten by the events of The witcher,it will be interesting to see how she reacts and fights with her fellow characters. In particular, if her training as an elite guard will bring her into conflict with Yeohs Scian, who has been described as a sword elf; especially if he is as reluctant to resort to violence as his description suggests. Sapkowski’s novels never went into too much detail about the events leading up to “Conjunction of the Spheres,” and seeing how these characters fit into the event that changes the world around him is something they do. fans are probably clamoring. Film for The Witcher: Origin of blood is set to debut in August in the UK, so fans will likely learn more about the six-part miniseries when it’s completed, or at WitcherCon on July 9. Meanwhile, the second season of The witcheris slated for late 2021, so fans will have to wait until then to return to the world of Geralt of Rivias. Next: The Witcher: Everything The Books Reveal About Season 2 Source: Netflix Lokis Knife Flip was a complete accident, says Tom Hiddleston

