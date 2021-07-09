Friday, July 9, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. Today’s new moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today, the new moon in Cancer is the perfect time to think about new changes you want to introduce that can affect your home and family. What will make your personal life more fluid? A new way of doing something? Different family communications? A surprise can happen at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The new moon is happening in your House of Communications, which is your chance to reflect on how you can improve your daily communications with others, especially siblings and loved ones. Do you need to put in more effort to stay in touch? Today you have bright ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today’s New Moon is in one of your Money Houses, which means this is the perfect opportunity to reflect on how you can take better care of your belongings. Likewise, what about your spending style? How to spend less?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon is occurring in your sign. This can only happen once a year. This is a great opportunity for you to take a serious look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you are making on your world. Ideas ?

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Every month we have a new moon which is an opportunity to change our habits or start new habits that are more beneficial to us. This particular new moon takes place in the part of your chart relating to your spiritual values. Do you need a navel look?

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

It is the only new moon of the year that takes place in your House of Friendship. This means that today is your best opportunity of the year to reflect on how you can improve your friendships and relationships with members of groups and organizations. Ideas ? Today is a good day for a heart-to-heart conversation with someone.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today’s new moon takes place at the top of your board, giving you a chance to think about how to improve your relationships with authority figures – parents, bosses, teachers, and the police. (Life is easier when you get along with authority figures, there’s no doubt about it.)

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

What can you do to improve your education or to get further training? Plus, what trip could you take to enrich your life? These are the questions offered by today’s new moon. Think about how you can expand your world.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Each new moon is in a different sign and each month it falls in a different part of your chart. In addition, each new moon is a chance for new beginnings. Today’s new moon is your chance to improve your debt and your financial relationships with others. Think about it.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

What can you do to improve your closest relationships? Today’s new moon is your best chance of the whole year to think about how you can do it. You can be more considerate and thoughtful. Maybe more generous? Maybe you need to listen more?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

What can you do to improve your health? Today’s new moon is your chance to think about it. In fact, it’s the best day of the year for you to make resolutions on how to be a healthier person.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It is important to balance work and play. Today’s new moon invites you to socialize and get in touch with your playful and creative side. He wants you to feel free to express yourself without fear or excuse.

If your birthday is today

Actor Jimmy Smits (1955) shares your birthday. You are enthusiastic, easy going and hardworking. Success is important to you. You are also family oriented. You are open-minded, compassionate and always ready to help. You know how to entertain others because you have a good sense of humor. It’s a faster, more optimistic year for you. Enjoy the involvement with others! Join clubs and organizations. A relationship can be a turning point.