Five Bedrooms actor Kat Stewart on COVID’s impact on Australia’s performing arts and entertainment industry after #MeToo

What has been your worst job as an actor? I made pretty hairy shorts for students at the beginning where health and safety at work was not a priority. Don’t let them haunt you on YouTube. What has been your best work as an actor? Oh, I fall in love with everything I do back then. I’m in love with Five bedrooms. But Offspring has been such a big part of my life, for so many years. I give you $ 100 and you have to spend it on yourself in an hour. What are you buying? A candle. A really chic candle. SEX What’s sexy about your husband, actor David Whiteley? This is your big chance, don’t waste it. Were really inconspicuous so it’s excruciating! Okay, I like him, obviously. Her voice was the first thing that touched me. He has a great, rich and deep voice. When I first met him he was the voice of herpes.

Uh what do you mean He was the voice of a herpes awareness campaign. Like, get the facts; take control. He was the reassuring voice of the doctors. I thought, Gee, it makes herpes sound good. Then we were in a play, playing a couple who kissed a lot. We were both with other people and we didn’t get together for a few years after that, but I remember thinking, Oh, I don’t know if I should look forward to this moment. Loading Have you noticed any changes in Australian showbiz after #MeToo? Absolutely. Now when you start working there is an induction: both in theater and on television. You are given the forms to write a complaint and the information you need: who to contact; which is acceptable. Everything is traced. This has never been the case before #MeToo. It’s just wonderful. At the theater, I did a show in 2016, then one in 2019. And the difference: chalk and cheese. Are the sex scenes terrifying? Totally. I haven’t done much. I don’t really want to draw attention to this! But the first time you do it, it’s weird. Then once you’ve done the first two rounds honestly, it looks odd, but it’s like a kiss becomes a handshake. So everything is fine. But initially, very strange. What are the ingredients of good sex? Wow, I’m not going to say I’m an authority. But a sense of humor.

RELIGION How would you describe yourself: spiritual, religious or none of the above? Spiritual. I was raised a Catholic, and I think this informs you forever. I do not practice. I have problems like most people with the horrors that have taken place in the Catholic Church. But I was brought up with a belief system, and I can see the good things in that. Do you still believe in the idea of ​​God? I believe there is something more than that, but I am not convinced by what it is. My mother passed away five years ago and I truly believe she is still around me. I think there are more, but I don’t necessarily think that everyone who died is somewhere on a cloud. Christianity offers 10 commandments. Which do you break the most? Oh, I take the name of the Lord in vain regularly. It’s just being Australian, isn’t it? Yeah I don’t think it really matters