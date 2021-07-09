Entertainment
Watch the clip here
BTS fans don’t need anyone’s permission to dance to this new bop.
South Korean boy band released new single“Permission to dance” at midnight Friday, with a music video that saw the band members dancing in the desert dressed in denim and other American West inspired clothing, accessorized with cowboy hats and boots.
Throughout the video, the band members dance and sing to break free as a waitress, office workers and others remove theirface masks.
“We don’t need to worry / Because when we fall we know how to land,” the group sings. “No need to talk, just walk tonight / Because we don’t need permission to dance”
A teaser video published on Tuesday featured a newspaper with the headline: “2022 The Beginning of a New Era Goodbye COVID-19”.
“Permission to Dance” is the group’s third song written entirely in English, following 2020’s “Dynamite” and “Butter”, which dropped in May. Ed sheeran, Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol co-wrote the song.
The song is part of the group’s CD single “Butter”, which was also released Friday and includes four tracks: “Butter”, “Permission to Dance”, “Butter (Instrumental) and” Permission to Dance (Instrumental) “.
On Thursday, fans celebrated the official’s 8th birthdayTwitter handle for the BTS dubbing of the fanbase of the group “ARMY”
“Butter,” the K-pop group’s second song performed entirely in English, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart, dethroningOlivia rodrigos Good 4 U. “After the song’s release, BTS became the seventh artist to win their first four Hot 100 No. 1 in less than a year, joining the Beatles and Mariah Carey, according to Billboard.
“Butter” had 32.2 million US streams and 242,800 units sold in the week ending May 27, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. It also attracted 18.1 million radio audience impressions.
Topping the charts (again), not all BTS is accomplished with Butter. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook used theirsuperstar glowbreak a handful of world records.
“You know we don’t stop”: BTS tops the Billboard charts (again), breaks world records with “Butter”
The music video for the song was the biggest premiere in YouTube history, attracting 3.9 million concurrent viewers for its premiere on May 21. BTS broke their own record set when Dynamite attracted 3 million simultaneous viewers, according to the official YouTube blog.
The video also set a new all-time record for YouTube video views in the first 24 hours, garnering more than 108.2 million on day one, according to YouTube. (No surprise, but the previous record holder was BTS when Dynamite got 101.1 million in 24 hours.) In April, BTS became the most streamed group on Spotify, with around 16.3 billion streams (Coldplay previously held this record).
BTS lands its first number 1 with ‘Dynamite’ on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart
Earlier this year, BTS made history as the first Korean pop group to receive a Grammy. At a global press conference for Butter, “the band did not shy away from their lofty hopes and expectations.
We’re thinking about the Grammys, “said RM when asked about Butter being recognized by the Recording Academy. We’ll do everything we can to set ourselves (winning a Grammy) as a goal.”
BTS hits the runway, modeling new looks at Louis Vuitton’s latest men’s fashion show in Seoul
Contribution: Jennifer McClellan
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2021/07/08/bts-drops-new-single-permission-dance-watch-music-video-here/7909722002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]