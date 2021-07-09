Christian won the Wildcard Comp. Here’s what happens next





Christian Birkenberger won the first Big Brother 23 Wildcard Contest. Find out how Christian’s victory will affect Brandon Frenchie’s HOH reign.

Christian Birkenberger won the very first Wildcard competitionBig Brother 23, which means he now has immunity for the week. At the first, the 16 players were divided into four teams: the Jokers, the Aces, the Kings and the Queens. The four teams then faced off to win the first head of the family. BB23, and the Jokers emerged victorious. As captain of the Jokers team, Brandon Frenchie assumed his position as HOH. Alas, the entire Jokers team has been granted immunity for the week. As previously explained in the press, the three unimmunized teams ofBB23 had the chance to compete for immunity in the Wildcard contest. However, only one player from each non-immune team could compete. In addition, in the event of victory, only this unique guest would receive immunity –do not his whole team. We now know which three players were that competed in each of the three teams, as well as which of them won the Wildcard competition. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Big Brother 23: A Breakdown Of The Players In Each Team The three players who participated in the first Wildcard competition ofBig Brother 23 were Christian Birkenberger (from Team Kings), Hannah Chaddha (from Team Aces) and Kyland Young (from Team Queens). theBB23 Live streams have now confirmed that Christian has won the Wildcard competition, meaning he will now be immune for the week. This is good news for Christian’s game given he was clearly targeted by HOH Brandon Frenchie to go on the block this week. Now Frenchie no longer has that option. It was a pretty safe bet that in Week 1, head of household Brandon Frenchie intended to nominate “jocks”like Brent Champagne, Christian Birkenberger and Travis Long. Now, however, Christian is no longer an option. Additionally, Brent has made significant strides in his relationship with Frenchie, which seems to make him a less direct target. Of Frenchie’s initial targets, Travis is the only one who still looks in trouble. Because Travis has been very close to Derek Xiao (and they even raised the possibility of forming an alliance of six), it would make sense for Frenchie to name Travis and Derek X this week. It is clear that Frenchie does not wantBig Brother 23 be like BB21 and BB22, two seasons that directly targeted women and people of color in their first few weeks. That said, Christian is no longer an option for Frenchie this week, and the HOH seems to be heating up in Brent. Travis appears to be the clearest target now, and his closeness to Derek X could indicate that they will both be sitting together this week. More: Big Brother 23: A Complete Inside Tour Of The BB23 House Big Brother 23Airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on CBS. 90 Day Fianc: Unrecognizable Chantel in Beach Photo After Fitness Kick

