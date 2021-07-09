Lokis Knife Flip was a complete accident, says Tom Hiddleston

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Loki Episode 5

LokiStar Tom Hiddleston has revealed that the skills of the proclaimed god of mischief with sharp weapons came about completely by accident. Marvel’s Mercurial Demigod has long preferred to bring knives to a shootout, dating back to his first appearance in the MCU in 2011. Thor. While the character’s sharp skills just weren’t quick enough to help him escape a grim death at the hands of Thanos in 2018 Avengers Infinity War, Loki has since been revived in an eponymous Disney + series, happily embracing his weapons of choice once again. Old habits, like Marvel characters, clearly die hard.

As Loki wields a sparkling scepter and his trademark sorcery, the Asgardian anti-hero has proven time and time again that daggers are a valid choice against all manner of opponents. To stab the dark elves in Thor: The Dark World to his iconic stab that kills hordes of undead in Thor: Ragnarok, he’s more than capable with a blade. The rigorous training the MCU demands of its stars has been well documented for 13 years; Not only do its characters need to be in top physical condition, but they also need to train with all kinds of weird weapons.

In a recent interview with THAT ONE, Hiddleston shed light on the origin of Loki’s affinity for knives and his apparent acrobatic skills. In episode 5 of Loki, “Journey Into Mystery”, the trickster god is confronted with a cabal of otherworldly “variants”, one of which, Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, pokes fun at the original use of daggers when he can wield magic. Before detailing why he enjoys using them so much, Hiddlestons said that the awesome flip and catchfrom knifeThor: Ragnarokactually happened unintentionally. He shared a story of the set of Thor: Ragnarokand explained that he had caught the knives by chance. Read the full quote from Hiddleston below:

So there’s a big streak on the deck at the end of the movie, and we all had those choreography streaks while Chris and Cate Blanchett were fighting together, and myself and Idris and Taika. [Waititi, the director] had all of these parts we had to do with the fantasy stunt department in their motion capture suits. And we were doing this race, it was an afternoon, and it was myself and Idris and maybe Taika. I do not remember. Definitely, Idris was there, and it was twice to fight against these fantastic athletes who are the stuntmen. And I lacked the choreography. Basically, I think I finished my moves before Idris, and he was still rolling, and I didn’t want to sit there like a lemon, doing nothing interesting. So I just turned the knives over and accidentally grabbed them. “ Idris laughed at it. We looked at it back. It was [like], ‘Oh, my God, he went and stabbed at the end.’ Because he was finishing his combat movements. But, yes, he ended up staying. I have since tried to do so. Every time I try to do it with wooden spoons, it never works, and I always leave one. So that was one of those things, but lightning never strikes twice.

Marvel movies are sometimes noted for their sheer scale, but it’s clear that so many disparate elements and the assemblage of actors can often lead to many happy accidents. Hiddleston appears to have been drawn to Loki by Branagh’s mutual love for the stage; Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, however, was praised for its relatively gonzo tone. It may come as a surprise to some fans that it was potentially Branagh’s advice regarding Asgardian’s action scenes and not his successor that led to one of the character’s most impactful scenes, the one that made him so much of promotional material. For the movie.

While in the comics the God of Mischief used every trick in the book, knives have never been more synonymous with Loki as they are now. It’s only natural that the on-screen incarnation of the demigod would fall back on them, given that so many of his powers were recently suppressed by the Time Variance Authority bureaucracy. Considering how much mercurya lotversions of the Loki turn out to be, longtime MCU fans should be encouraged to know that even after a decade of playing the demigod, Hiddleston recognizes that a little improvised mischief on set can really lead to the magic of cinema or television.

Lokireleases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +.

