SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurranas Dream Girl sequel in the works: Bollywood News





The 2019 comic hug, Dream girl, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, became a huge success. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this film was written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has been praised for its handling, crazy comedic quotient, performances and music. It worked well across the country and reminded people of Govinda’s crazy 90s comedies. At the box office, he emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest hit, earning Rs. 142.26 crore. Now, Bollywood Hungama exclusively learned that the manufacturers of Dream girl are planning to make a sequel to this much-loved film. A source says, Dream girl did well not only in theaters but also on television. It shows that viewers liked it very much and that it is watched many times. It is the sign of a well-received film. Therefore, it makes sense to make a sequel to such a memorable movie. The source adds that director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been trying to decipher the script for some time. During this time, he was also working on a screenplay for another film. Things are not very clear at this time as to which movie will air first. A clearer picture will emerge in a month. Will lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana be back for the sequel as well? The source replies: Yes, this is obviously the initial choice. However, he has yet to hear the script. A trade expert tells us that I think policymakers have yet to sign on the dotted line. In addition, the pandemic continues and the dates of all films are constantly changing. Let’s wait for it to be officially announced. I will be looking forward to it because the first part was quite funny and a great success in the theaters. Dream girlwas the story of Karamvir aka Karm (Ayushmann Khurrana), an unemployed youth from Mathura who convincingly plays female roles in plays. Due to the lack of job opportunities, he is forced to join a call center where his job is to talk seductively to men on the phone. Problems arise when four of his clients are his future brother-in-law Mahendar (Abhishek Banerjee), a hot-headed teenager Toto (Raj Bhansali), a cop-cum-shayar Rajpal (Vijay Raaz) and a journalist who hates Roma men. (Nidhi Bisht) falls madly in love with Pooja. Karm later receives the shock of his life when he learns that a client named Rahul who covets him is none other than his father Jagjeet (Annu Kapoor). Read also:2 years of article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana We will need films, with their superlative content, to bring people back to the cinema More Pages: Dream Girl Box Office Collection, Dream Girl Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

