Disneyland Guide to Critter Country – Inside the Magic

Take a trip to Disneyland? Want to know where you can ride attractions like Splash Mountain and feast on goodies like Tigger Tails and loaded fries? Critter Country is the place to go!

Read our guide to Critter Country at Disneyland so you can learn all there is to do, see, and eat in this unique country at Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Disneyland Creature Land Theme

As you stroll through Disneyland Park, the happiest place on Earth, you’ll find a variety of themed lands that transport you to different stories, eras, and even galaxies. Critter Country, the land of furry friends and silly songs, is one such place.

Every day is sort of a Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah day at Critter Country, a small world of shady trees and cool streams tucked away in a quiet corner of the backcountry of Disneyland Park. Nestled amidst an Aleppo forest, the Canary Islands, Monterey, and Italian umbrella pines, along with coastal sequoias, locusts, white birches and evergreen elms, Critter Country is the perfect setting for long lazy afternoons and an opportunity to simply light up the down-atmosphere of the country of origin. Piercing eyes could spit out the cunning Brer bunny outwitting Brer Fox and Brer Bear on top of Chickapin Hill Read more: Disneyland Celebrates Cast Members, Canoe Races & Fellowship with Davey Crockett Canoes

Where to find Critter Country in Disneyland

There are two ways to get to Critter Country at Disneyland: byStar wars: Galaxys Edge or via New Orleans Square. When you look at a map of the theme park, this land is located on the far left, nestled between the Haunted Mansion, Rivers of America, and Batuu.

Attractions and experiences at Critter Country

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh’s many adventures brought a dark Fantasyland-style merry-go-round around the corner of the theme park when it replaced the Country Bear Jamboree in the early 2000s. This attraction takes guests through the stories of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and all their friends from Hundred Acre Wood.

A storybook comes to life

Lose yourself in the pages of classic AA Milnes tales as you journey through the bear cub’s most memorable adventures. Climb aboard your hive and let yourself be blown away by a gust of wind with Piglet, Gopher, Eeyore, Kanga and Roo. Band together with Tigger and his friends to stay afloat in a torrential downpour. Celebrate sunny days and togetherness as Pooh finally puts his paws on honey. This visual extravaganza filled with classic Disney songs is sure to delight cubs of all ages! Inspired by the Disney classic

Based on the stories of AA Milne, the Disney movie was released in 1977 and included songs written by Disney Legends, the Sherman Brothers. Winnie the Pooh: Disney. Based on the works of Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne and EH Shepard.

The bear’s corner

Around the Pooh Corner you’ll find plenty of Winnie the Pooh merchandise, but he’s really known for his delicious treats and sweet snacks! If you like Disney treats, we highly recommend buying them from Pooh Corner, as you can often find staples also sold at Candy Palace and Confiserie Marcelines. withouthaving to wait in a long queue.

Splash Mountain

Although not an opening day attraction for Disneyland, Splash Mountain quickly became a theme park icon when it opened a few decades later in 1989. Many Disney fans have been there. t feels that a trip to the happiest place on Earth, the original Magic Kingdom, is not complete without a ride on Splash Mountain. But be careful, you willget wet, or maybe soaking wet!

A hare breeding adventure

Jump inside a hollow log and float in a colorful bayou while following the merry Brer bunny to his laughing place. But beware: Brer Bear and Brer Fox are on the hunt for this wayward hare. Walk past over 100 speaking, singing, and storytelling audio-animatronic creatures that inhabit Splash Mountain and offer their own slice of local culture. Sing along to classic Disney songs including Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah. Then get ready for the grand finale, this musical cruise ends with a thrilling 5-story splash! You will get wet!

This attraction features 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5 story waterfall. Where you sit will determine how wet you get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who go for the front can expect to be soaked. A touch of history

Many of the creatures in the cast made their Disneyland Park debut on the classic America Sings show, where they performed patriotic tunes on Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

The heather patch

This is where you’ll find all of your Splash Mountain merchandise in one place. If you are a fan of the attraction or want to pick up a souvenir t-shirt to commemorate your experience, this is the place to buy it!

Splash Mountain Retheme

Keep in mind that while Splash Mountain is currently a Critter Country staple, the attraction is changing its theme in the future.

In the summer of 2020, Disney announced that Splash Mountain which opened at Disneyland Park in 1989 with a theme inspired bySouthern Song will be reinvented and become an attraction based on the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios filmThe princess and the Frog.

Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park in California and Magic Kingdom Park in Florida will soon be completely redesigned. The theme is inspired by an all-time favorite Disney animated film, The Princess and the Frog. We pick up this story after the final kiss and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure featuring some of the film’s powerful music as they prepare for their very first performance of Mardi Gras. Tiana is a modern, courageous and empowered woman who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what is really important. It’s a great story with a strong main character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. In 1966, Walt himself opened New Orleans Square when he became the first new land added to Disneyland Park, so it is only natural to tie the story and the incredible music of The Princess and the Frog to our parks.

At this time, Disney has not announced the closure of Splash Mountain in order for the massive renovation and redesign of the attractions to take place. Clearly it will be a complete re-imagining and it will take some time. For now and for now, guests will have the opportunity to experience Splash Mountain in its classic Critter Country attraction form. As soon as a closing date is announced and Disney shares a schedule for the newThe princess and the Frogrolling, we will update our website.

Hungry Bear Restaurant

The Hungry Bear Restaurant is one of our favorite places at Disneyland Resort. Not only does it offer the best and most affordable loaded fries and onion rings on Disney property, but it also offers stunning views of America’s rivers and a quiet, shaded place to relax on a day in the mountains. California theme parks. It’s also the last remaining place in Disneyland with a theme inspired by the Country Bear Jamboree!

Planning your trip

For more help with trip planning, check out our other Disneyland guides linked below:

