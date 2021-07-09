The stars of South India who refused the offers of Bollywood, they did not regret!







South Indian actors, like Bollywood stars, are extremely popular. Some South Indian actors worked in Bollywood to achieve greater success, while others refused to participate in the industry. Now, in this article, we are going to take a look at the list of South Indian actors who preferred not to work in the Bollywood film industry. Allu Arjun Allu Arjun is a well-known actor in the South Indian film industry, and his films are box office hits. His films include Arya, Gurram, and many more. He had offers from Bollywood, but he declined. According to sources, he said he was not yet ready for the Bollywood industry. Nivin Pauly The Malayalam actor has a handsome appearance that drove his admirers crazy when a photo of him with Bollywood maverick director Anurag Kashyap surfaced on social media last year. They had every reason to go crazy. What a fantasy it would be to see Nivin Pauly in a grim, lifelike picture on the dirt of urban crime with the best Bollywood filmmaker? But, Nivin has decided to focus their efforts only on Malayalam films for the time being. Maybe he’ll change his mind later and make an announcement. Anushka shetty Anushka Shetty is one of the most amazing actresses in the Southern film industry. Everyone is waiting for her Bollywood debut, but she said in an interview that she doesn’t want to work in Bollywood as she already has several projects in the South, according to sources. Naga Chaitanya In the past, the handsome chocolate actor and wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has put on many breathtaking performances. He has appeared in Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Venky Mama, Premam and a few other films. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, has previously acted in Bollywood films such as Zakhm, Khuda Gawah, LOC: Kargil, and others. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has no aspirations to work in Bollywood films at the moment. On the other hand, Nagarjuna will star in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Alia and Ranbir will play key roles in this legendary trilogy. The film will be produced by Dharma Production by Karan Johar. Mahesh Babu He was rumored to be offered a role in Bollywood and his admirers were delighted. However, he clarified that this is only a rumor and that he is not going to work in Bollywood.



