The most romantic proposals of Bollywood films





Call us weak, but every time Bollywood comes up with a new romantic movie, our expectations go up that much. How else do you deal with being called single in 13 different languages? The following Hindi films have set the bar so high when it comes to confessing your sachcha pyaar, we don’t know if we’ll ever get away with something less dramatic. Which of the following have you bookmarked for your loved one and how do you plan to execute it? Let us know in the comments section as we were really looking for some advice. 1. Baaja Baaraat Group Given that Bittoo and Shruti are portrayed as professionals throughout the process, it was only fitting that Bittoos’ proposal came to the workplace. They argue, they bicker and everyone can see it. However, he realizes that he loves her and takes her aside to make sure she knows it. It’s so adorably scripted, even we want it! Credit: YouTube / YRF 2. Wake up Sid Sid is the typical love idiot. He only realizes that he loves Aisha after he leaves his apartment and returns home. The reason this scene is super romantic is because he’s driving in the rain just trying to figure out where it could be. He realizes this soon enough and when he finds her he just hugs her. It’s the intensity of that hug that will happen to you. Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVevo 3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bunny arrives at Nainas’ house on New Years Eve with balloons and a ring and you ask us where we got our expectations from? Good.

Credit: Dharma Productions 4.2 States This scene happens to you because of the urgency with which Krish approaches the situation. He walks into Ananyas’ interview, sits down next to her and tells her that he has to marry her, no one else will. It is the emotion in his proposal that makes us cry a little. Credit: YouTube / Entertainment Value 5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na If filmi’s proposals had a standard bearer, this film would be this one. Jai crosses Mumbai on a white horse, skips airport security, and confesses to Aditi while being escorted by police. Find us someone who is ready to do it and who is done with all of our life expectancies.

Credit: YouTube / Netflix India 6. Anjaana Anjaani Akash confesses his love to Kiara in the middle of the water and it is the realization that really gets you. Completed by dialogue, Mujhe jeena hai tumhare saath, forever and ever until the day I die, there is just something that Ranbir Kapoor offers. Hai na? Credit: YouTube / Eros Now 7. Basanti Rank While the film may not be considered a romantic flick, his Ajays proposal to Sonia is going to melt you. During a day with their friends, he asks the question and everyone is delighted. Tu Bin Bataye is playing in the background and it’s so heartbreaking to realize what happens next in the movie! Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicVevoIndia Main image credit: Aamir Khan Productions + YRF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/most-romantic-proposals-from-bollywood-films/18021986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos