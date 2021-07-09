Here’s what Bollywood girls gorge themselves on! | Hindi movie news





Low-carb, vegan, and healthy alternative flours have grown in popularity in recent years, especially for Bollywood celebrities. While some love keto cupcakes, paleo muffins, jowar cakes, there are others who love the myriad other artisan cake and dessert options. Three-year home baker Juhi Pahwa cooks up delicacies like Bhumi Pednekar, Neelam Kothari, Gauri Khan and many more celebrities. We told her about what our favorite celebrities like to binge on! Buckwheat pancakes are a must for Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif’s favorites are the Buckwheat Hot Chocolate Pancakes. Made with buckwheat flour, Belgian cocoa, whey protein, eggs and cinnamon, these pancakes make the actress’ Sundays perfect, says celebrity chef Juhi Pahwa. “Katrina is really humble and easy to please. She has the simplest demands and no air around her. I’m a huge Katrina fan myself, but she’s like the girl next door. is truly modest and its Sunday frenzy is incomplete without hot buckwheat chocolate pancakes. ” Ananya and Bhavna Pandey love paleo muffins

This gorgeous mother-daughter duo Ananya and Bhavna Pandey love Juhi’s healthy food and treats. “While Ananya enjoys my jowar hazelnut cake or my paleo muffins made with dark chocolate, coconut flour and sugar free, her mother is enjoying my classic dark chocolate cupcakes,” she says. Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao don’t like chocolate cakes



Actress Patralekha usually orders for all special occasions. “She’s the sweetest person ever. I had cooked for Rajkumar’s birthday and he called the next day to thank me for the cake. I know for a fact that they both don’t like chocolate cakes. Their choices are mostly berry yogurt cakes or caramel praline cakes. Jacqueline Fernandes mainly chooses chocolate



For someone who has been in fitness for so long, it’s a bit surprising to know that Jacqueline Fernandes has a great love for chocolates. “Her favorite is obviously my jowar hazelnut chocolate cake with a melted chocolate center. Some days she also enjoys a peanut butter and dark chocolate cupcake.” Esha Deol relishes vegan food



“I know Esha is vegan and most of her choices are vegan. She’s someone who gives me complete freedom to choose patterns and search for cakes … but the flavor is still chocolate. interior. ”

