Bollywood Buzz: Sonakshi Sinha to headline Sanjay’s new film Leela Bhansalis, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon teams up for Adipurush | Bollywood

MUMBAI Sonakshi sinha will play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heera Mandi with Huma Qureshi also in the cast.

Adipurush will have Prabhas and Kriti i say playing the roles of Ram and Sita respectively, with Saif Ali Khan being the antagonist of Lankesh. Parampara bag will score some music for the About Raut director.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly asked Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desais mythology.

southern actors Nassar and Satya dev were added to the cast of Ram Setu.

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in a special song for the film Marathi, Aamdar Nivas. For the song, Leone will be seen in a Maharashtrian Koli style outfit with a yellow blouse and dhoti.

Leone will also be seen in a special dance number in the Kichcha Sudeep star, Kotigobba 3.

The buzz is that Manoj Bajpayee charged Rs. 10 crore for The Family Man 2, while Samantha Akkinenithe pay was around Rs. 3 to 4 crore.

southern actress Raashii khanna, who makes his digital debut in Hindi with Raj and DK then with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, was roped to play Ajay Devgns principal lady, originally played by Ruth Wilson, in the UK crime psychology series, in its digital remake and digital debut of Devgns, Rudra.

Ajay Devgn must be paid Rs. 125 crore for his digital debut, Rudra The Edge Of Darkness. The deal also includes cross-promotion activities for the Star Network, such as promotional shoots, social media posts and appearances on reality shows.

Salman khan seems to be taking a keen interest in Southern films lately. He will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Master, with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Now it is reported that the actor has acquired the Hindi remake rights for Ravi Tejaactor Khiladi too.

Ranbir Kapoors film with director Imtiaz Ali is on another subject and not a musician Amar Singh Chamkilas biopic because it would repeat a musical of the two after Rockstar.

Vidya Balan will make a realistic drama defying patriarchy for producers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar from Ellipsis Entertainment, with whom she made Tumhari Sulu, who will go upstairs after the lockdown rules are relaxed. Pratik Gandhi will be his head man.

Shashank Khaitan took over the filming of the comedy, Mr. Lele, with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, who replaced Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Angry Young Men, a biopic series on Salim-Javed, will be led by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Hrithik Roshan donated 10,000 masks in 24 hours to frontline workers through the I Love Mumbai Foundation. The actor quietly did charity work.

Jacqueline Fernandez and her southern-based entrepreneur fiancé are looking for accommodation between Bandra and Juhu. A bungalow facing the sea has been finalized for an astronomical figure, with a French interior designer working there. The entrepreneur will move to Mumbai.

Karnesh Ssharma (pay attention to the spelling!) and Tripti Dimri are two. Something interesting came out of Sharma (Anushka sharmathe producing brother of Bbulbul, also spelled with an extra letter, released on OTT last year.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 will be filming soon and will have more Neena Guptalife story, with Masaba gupta in the cast, and the possibility of Viviane Richards entering too.

Kangana Ranaut will play Indira Gandhi in Emergency, directed by Sai kabir of the Rani revolver.

Shweta Dhanwantary will play after Why Cheat India in R. Balkis next with Dulquer Salmaan.

Jaya bachchan makes his digital debut in the web series Endemols, Sadabahar, after son Abhishek Bachchans Breathe Web Series: Into The Shadows.

Raj & DK, the directors of The Family Man, will now direct a comedy set during the Kama Sutra era.

Shah Rukh Khan stars in Atlées actor in a dual role. He will play an intelligence agency officer as well as a law breaker. Karan johar would have co-produced this film.

Rohit Roy is about to lead brother Ronit Roy in a web series. The two brothers were seen playing siblings in Kaabil (2017), their only movie together.

An American expert will come to train Karan Deol in boxing for Apne 2, directed by Anil sharma and featuring Dharmendra, Sunny deol and Bobby Deol.

Ekta Kapoor has signed Alaya F. playing the lead role in U-Turn based on a Kannada thriller.

Priyadarshan confirmed a comedic comedy with the busy Akshay Kumar in 2022. This will be their seventh film together in a list that started with Hera Pheri in 2000 and also includes Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiya, De Dana Dan and the in-house production of Kumars Khatta Meetha.

The title of Sajid NadiadwalaWith Satyanarayan Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan will be modified to avoid hurting religious feelings.

Vidya Balan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are the last Indians invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani gave birth to their third child, a daughter.

Director Aniruddha Roy Pink Chowdhurythe next film will have Yammi Gautam as a journalist.

The last movie that Akshay Kumar is said to have the green light is the remake of Ram kumars Tamil film, Ratsasan (2018), which tells the story of an aspiring director turned cop who tracks down a psychopath.