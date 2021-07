Read the daily THR Day 4 digital festival – The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood journalist released its fourth digital daily issue of the Cannes Film Festival, which features an in-depth look at what streaming services mean for the film industry, the latest offerings and reviews, an analysis on how Todd Haynes’ new music documentary prepares him for awards season, Q&A with Dutch bad boy director Paul Verhoeven, French Mia Hansen-Løve and Japanese Ryusuke hamaguchi, an Ontario production projector and another Cannes hidden gem. Diffusion.. … Is killing the independent film industry, says Polish director and president of the European Film Academy Agnieszka Holland. For many players in the industry, however, including independent producers and distributors who make up the bulk of the Cannes market, this has been a lifeline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lily THRThe feature film dissecting the impact of streaming on the independent film industry here. Sale Sony Pictures made an early start in the Cannes film market, securing the theatrical rights for the musical biopic Anita in five Asian territories. For more details go here. And Saban Films landed the North American and British rights for an action thriller I dared, with Josh Hartnett, Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo, as you can read here. Shocking? Veteran filmmaker Paul Verhoeven is perhaps known for figures like Primary instinct and Showgirls and bring the drama of lesbian nuns Benedetta on the Croisette this year, but he says THR: “I am never willingly to provoke. Find out what his intentions are and more in this Q&A. Swedish ghost French director Mia Hansen-Løve, meanwhile, shares with THR how ‘horrible’ 2020 has been for her and talks about her entry into Cannes Bergman Island and do it in the presence of the ghost of legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. See cars as confession booths This is what Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi does. In a fascinating interview, he also tells THR on his Cannes film Drive my car and provides insight into his creative process. Poultry game Seven years after the screening of a student short film in Cannes, Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy is back with his first feature film Feathers. It revolves around a family and the way he treats the husband and father who have been magically transformed into a chicken. “I like absurdity”, says the filmmaker THR in this look at another hidden gem in Cannes. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 4 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 3 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 2 Digital Daily. Click here to download THR‘s Cannes Day 1 Digital Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/cannes-2021-thr-digital-daily-day-4-1234979164/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos