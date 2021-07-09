Hawaiian actor lands role in upcoming “The White Lotus” on HBO





HONOLULU (KHON2) – As the state returns to some sort of normalcy, Hawaii is returning across the world on the big screen and even on home TV screens. Next on the list is called “The White Lotus,” from HBO, and people may be familiar with one of the guest stars who will be appearing on this show again. If you’ve watched Aquaman, that’s young Aquaman over there. New Hallmark movie You Had Me at Aloha features Hawaii’s own

KHON2 met Kekoa Kekumano, who played young Aquaman in the 2018 film. What’s a quick rundown of what to expect on the show? Upcoming Marvel movie stars Hawaii-born director

“Pretty soon it’s a hotel called The White Lotus and we filmed it all in Maui at the Four Seasons Resort,” Kekumano said. “And the show features a bunch of different characters that come to the hotel and how they interact with hotel guests and how hotel employees interact with each other and how all of their vacations go. So, this is a bit of a summary of everything. The movie was shot in Hawaii, so KHON2 asked how Kekumano felt about being able to present his house. “Well, it’s great because Hawaii is the most beautiful place in the world,” Kekumano says. “I was born and raised here and I am very proud to be from here. It really empowers the local people, not only the people trying to be in front of the screen but also the people behind the screen, it gives a lot of people a job here. And it’s a great opportunity for everyone to work together and share aloha. The film was shot in November and December 2020 during the pandemic. “It’s crazy, it was a crazy shoot back then because there was so much uncertainty,” Kekumano said. “So to shoot a huge miniseries for HBO like this, a lot of testing, a lot of rules. In fact, we were only allowed to be on hotel grounds. We couldn’t leave. , we were almost in a bubble and it was a pretty cool experience honestly, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to do something like that again. So, the big question: what’s next on the list? “Right now I’m just lucky and blessed for everything that’s happened,” Kekumano says. “I had another small role for another show for Amazon Prime called ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, but as far as my day to day life goes, you can see me in Waikiki Beach. I am a lifeguard, I dance the luau every night and I give surf lessons. “The White Lotus” premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, July 11. Click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khon2.com/local-news/hawaiian-actor-lands-role-in-upcoming-the-white-lotus-on-hbo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos