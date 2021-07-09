Amazon Announces Sequel Plans For Skydance Record-Breaker, The Tomorrow War Blockbuster Fever Grips Hollywood

Chris Pratt, king of feature film and streaming franchises (Photo by Rich Fury / WireImage)

Chris Pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World spectacular feature films, can add another notch to its franchise belt with plans away announced for the success of last weekend’s mega-streaming, The war of tomorrow.

Amazon happily informed Wall Street, subscribers and news junkies in Hollywood about plans for a second film, as news of the astonishing high numbers The war of tomorrow reached on its first weekend.

David Ellisons Skydance, the entertainment industry’s leading force for supercharged, character-driven feature film action titles – – including The Terminator franchise, The mission: impossible franchise, Maverick (Following Top Gun) and the next Snake-eyes, derived from GI Joe– – has smoothly added streaming dominance to its portfolio of blockbuster, testosterone-fueled movies.

Last year, with Charlize Therons Old guard (on Netflix), Skydance showed how new action franchises can work so successfully for streamers (or more, compared to theatrical exposure) by introducing new characters, played by top talent, with satisfying, gender-breaking narratives. are ready for the future.

As the recent announcement The war of tomorrow following, Skydance also Old Guard II in progress. And like The war of tomorrow, old guard was the dominant title for streaming on the weekend it opened, easily outperforming competing titles such as Palm springs and Doggy style (which were originally intended for a theatrical release, but streamed instead, due to the pandemic.)

Longtime head of film production and former Paramount and Disney film director Don Granger is leading Skydances’ efforts in blockbuster films, whether made for theaters or streaming. He is currently overseeing Skydances’ first high-level action series: Jack Reach, adapted from the film franchise of the same name (based on the hugely popular Lee Child novels.)

Tom Cruise will not be reprising the title role; this Amazon-based streaming effort will be led by Alan Ritchson, of DCs Titans Fame.

It wasn’t that long ago that some prominent movie stars and directors shied away from the temptation of streaming. Superstar filmmakers and actors have dismissed digital content as another, but less established, version of premium cable.

Now, it looks like there isn’t a star too big to attract, or too big a budget, to satisfy a streamer’s appetite (except, perhaps, for Mr. Cruise, as noted above.)

Steven Spielberg, arguably the most successful filmmaker of all time, and once a major streaming critic (comparing him to making films for television) Just announced a giant deal with Netflix, showing the major refractories have changed their minds, realizing that streaming, for better or for worse, is likely not only here to stay, but the very future of entertainment.

It’s no secret that Amazon pays nearly $ 1 billion for the first episodic seasons streaming adaptation of Tolkiens The Lord of the Rings, a title which, less than 20 years ago (2004), won the Oscar for best picture (among many others) for the film adaptation of Peter Jackson.

With each streamer promising both Wall Street and their subscribers at least one original movie per month, a closer look will be on how much streamers pay for movies and whether that money is better spent on series rather than movies with suites.

In other words, imagine how many episodes of The war of tomorrow Amazon could have received if it had committed to a series rather than just doing a sequel every two or three years, with budgets probably north of $ 200 million per movie.

But would Chris Pratt have agreed to do an episodic series, even on a stratospheric budget like The Lord of the Rings?

As Hollywood scrambles for titles worthy of winning over the weekend, more in-depth debates are sure to take place over how best each streamer is spending their treasure chest on content and whether there is enough money to be found. spend on big budget movies and big budget series.

Black Widow, the highly anticipated Marvels spin-off starring MCU-starring Scarlett Johansson, is set to reign at the box office this weekend.

I wonder what Marvel would have paid Scarlett Johansson to just do a Black Widow series and completely ignore the ad hoc nature of films?

Blockbusters are here to stay.

What format do they take, whether more durable and more gourmet series like The Lord of the Rings, or independent films like The war of tomorrow and its many upcoming sequels will be the next big mountain studios and streamers are sure to climb, if they don’t already.

Reality check: There isn’t enough money for every studio to fund all of those big budget shipments for much longer.

Consolidation or elimination is underway and someday someone will be making a lower-budget cable documentary, possibly ad-supported, about when streaming took over Hollywood and almost put it on. bankruptcy.