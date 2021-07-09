Alia Bhatt goes to Hollywood, signs international talent agency WME





Alia Bhatt has taken a step towards realizing her dream of ruling the world. The actress signed with an international talent agency called William Morris Endeavor (WME). It’s the same agency that represents international stars like Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among others. According to a report in Deadline, the actress signed the agency while considering opportunities in the United States. ALIA BHATT REVIEW OF OPPORTUNITIES IN HOLLYWOOD After launching her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt signed with international talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) to secure Hollywood projects. Deadline reported that the actress signed with WME across the board as she considered opportunities in the United States. Gangubai actress Kathiawadi will continue to be represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Matrix and attorney Steve Warren. Established in 1898, William Morris Agency is the oldest talent agency managing sports, media, events and fashion. He also directed Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto. In 2019, she was named Agency of the Year at the Billboard Live Music Awards. FUTURE PROJECTS FROM ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt is today one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress has a variety of films in her pussy. She is currently busy filming her upcoming film titled Darlings, which also marks her first production venture. The film, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Darlings is said to be the story of a mother-daughter duo. On July 6, Karan Johar announced his upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. As the name suggests, it will be a love story with a twist. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan also have key roles in the film. Glad to get behind the lens with my favorite people in front! Featured by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, titled by none other than Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. pic.twitter.com/vZzGbvv6nS Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021 Apart from that, Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, the actress announced the end of the film with a social media post. The release is scheduled for July 30. Then she has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar Takht’s ambitious project alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. To the south, Alia has RRR, led by renowned SS Rajamouli Baahubali. The film also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ajay Devgn. Alia plays a character named Sita in the movie. READ ALSO | Alia Bhatt shares what she learned from Dilip Kumar in a new post. Lily READ ALSO | Kareena, Ranbir and Alia celebrate Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in style. See photos of the family reunion

