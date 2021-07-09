Entertainment
Calendar of events: July 915 | Entertainment
LINDSEY STIRLING, 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., singer-songwriter dancer and electric violinist on the Artemis 2021 tour, tickets (if available) start at $ 29 general admission on the lawn, ticketmaster.com.
ZAMTRIP / MOTHERWIND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Friday July 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 8 to $ 12, mesatheater.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Friday July 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, entrepôt2565.com.
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON” (2010, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, Grill opens at 6 p.m., concession stand at 5:30 p.m., Twilight Film, Friday July 9, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Courtney Grieger, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday July 9, St. Kathryn Cellars / Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
COMEDY IN THE VINES, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday July 9 and 10, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, nationally acclaimed comedians travel the country tasting local wine while doing stand-up shows, take a chair, limited parking, food truck on site, tickets $ 25 to 970tix.com.
MESA COUNTY FAIR CARNAVAL, July 9-17, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50, event pass $ 35, tickets at mesacountyfair.com.
BROTHERS OSBORNE, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., country / rock singer / songwriter on the “We’re Not For Everyone” tour with The Cadillac Three as guest, $ 39 general admission, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
PB&J JAZZ, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday July 10, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
GEMINI SYNDROME, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Saturday July 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guests AKC, Outlier and Pushing Veronica, $ 18 to $ 22, mesatheater.com.
THE LAUGHS OF THE NORTH AMERICAN COMEDY BRASSERIE TOUR, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday July 10, Talbott’s Farm Market & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, $ 15 to $ 20, talbottsciderco.com/events.
LARRY FLEET, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Six-Pack Concert Series, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
AN EVENING OF STANDUP COMEDY WITH CALEB SYNAN, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, high-caliber comedy starring Shelton Holmes, tickets $ 15, at 970tix.com, 260-5413.
AARON KAMM + THE ONE DROPS, 7 p.m. Wednesday July 14, Avalon Theater Rooftop Concert, 645 Main St., $ 12 in advance, $ 15 day of show, tickets at univers.com/AKOD.
ROB SCHNEIDER, 7 p.m. (SOLD OUT) and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday July 14 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday July 16 (SOLD OUT), Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, actor, $ 35, mesatheater.com.
MESA COUNTY FAIR, Tuesday through Saturday July 13-17, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50, daily shows, live music, community dancing, rodeos, monster trucks and more, free admission, tickets to paid events at mesacountyfair.com.
COLT FORD, 7 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $ 25, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series Country Band, Grab a Blanket or Lawn Chair, 858-0360.
Sources
2/ https://www.gjsentinel.com/entertainment/print_calendar/entertainment-calendar-july-9-15/article_076e1b32-db6f-11eb-99c0-23470f3db04c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]