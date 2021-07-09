Bollywood movies that delve deep into romance





Hindi cinemas have always had a special relationship with romance. Almost all movies have a fundamental love theme. We have seen a plethora of romantic films that have provided us with romantic goals that rival Disney films. Check out these Bollywood movies that feature love stories and deepen the theme of romance. Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge (1995) When it comes to Bollywood and romance, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was a landmark film. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as Simran and Raj have become one of the most popular movie couples of all time. Become a media professional with an online UGC degree, with projects executed in the studio. Click on www.masscomedia.com for entries and become a media star even in these times of Covid. Raj is a well-heeled and easy-going second-generation NRI. Simran is the daughter of Chaudhary Baldev Singh, an NRI who is pretty strict on upholding Indian ideals despite being an NRI. Simran flew to India to marry her childhood fiancé. Raj leaves for India with one task in mind: to claim his beloved in front of his whole family. As a result, a saga begins. Veer-Zaara (2004) Veer-Zaara is a story of love, betrayal, bravery and sacrifice. A love story that inspires and will live on forever as a legend. Veer, an Indian pilot, and Zaara, a Pakistani girl, fall in love. Zaara believes Veer is dead and devotes his life to his hometown in India while Veer spends his years in a Pakistani prison. Jab We Met (2007) Jab We Met is a 2007 Hindi romantic film directed by Imtiaz Ali starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aditya, a heartbroken and depressed tycoon, leaves home to kill himself is the central character of the novel. Aditya is about to contemplate herself due to the challenges of her job and love life. One day, while lazily wondering, he boards a train and meets Geet, a vibrant and chatty Sikh Punjabi girl, and Aditya’s life is changed forever without her knowing it. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) Ram-Leela’s story is one of keen love, regret and animosity. “Ram-Leela” is a well done artist with intelligence and heart, with two main performances, great music and many tears of joy. The Rajadi and Sanera clans have been at war with each other for hundreds of years in the (fictitious) Gujarat village of Ranjhaar. The two cursed lovers, Ram, the son of Patriarch Rajadi, and Leela, the daughter and future daughter of Matriarch Sanera, live in this somewhat modern larger-than-life world of folk costumes mixed with weapons in the market for everything. the world. They fall in love while attending Holi events in the city. However, in a world of guns and daily bloodshed, there are many obstacles to true love in this world of death.

