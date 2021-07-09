Val Kilmer documentary traces actor’s rise and fall in Hollywood, Entertainment News & Top Stories





CANNES, FRANCE (AFP) – Val Kilmer has made an intriguing and bittersweet return to the big screen at the Cannes film festival in a new documentary retracing his stratospheric rise and then fall to Hollywood through his own home recordings. Amazon-produced documentary Val is a tender portrait of the now 61-year-old actor whose career has seen more ups and downs than the fighter jets in his film Top Gun (1986). Most striking is Kilmer’s voice, transformed into an almost incomprehensible grater by treatment for throat cancer. That didn’t quite end his career – he is set to reprise his iconic role as Iceman later this year in the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick. But the documentary shows him as the shadow of his old self, reduced to a life of signing autographs at conventions – as he puts it, “selling his old self”. The film draws heavily on Kilmer’s huge library of home videos – he carried a camera with him throughout his life – providing intimate behind-the-scenes footage of his hits including The Doors (1991), Tombstone ( 1993) and Batman Forever (1995). Reputation “difficult” The Hollywood Reporter described the film as “nimble and lively” and praised its star’s frankness: “How many certified movie stars would allow themselves to be filmed so physically altered, and on the inevitable slope of a premier career. plan ? “ There was a juicy clash with director John Frankenheimer on the set of Dr Moreau’s Island (1996), a flop that marked the beginning of his career decline in the late 1990s, but the documentary mostly downplays its obsessive – and seemingly infuriating – work habits. “Filmmakers sometimes overlook aspects of Kilmer’s legacy that would have been fascinating to question, such as his reputation for being difficult with his directors,” Screen Daily wrote. But he said there was “a fragility for Val – and not just in Kilmer’s physical presence – that moves unexpectedly.” Kilmer was the youngest person ever accepted to the legendary Juilliard School in New York City and aspired to make serious films, only to end up in a string of schlocky blockbusters and expensive flops. “Being picky was the price he made everyone pay for trapping him in a system in which he found too little satisfaction,” Variety said. Chastened by a decade or more of low-budget movies, Kilmer was making a comeback in the 2010s with a hit show about writer Mark Twain, which he hoped to turn into a movie, when he was struck by cancer. “Yet he now has the aura of a man who received his cosmic fulfillment and passed through it,” Variety wrote. “He fell from fame, maybe from grace, but he did it his way.” Kilmer has two children, Mercedes, 29, and Jack, 26, with his ex-wife, actress Joanne Whalley, 59. The two siblings, co-producers of Val, attended a photocall for the documentary in Cannes on Wednesday July 7. Kilmer was not present that day.

