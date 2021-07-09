Her Hollywood Barbies moment (and she brings her friends)





For 62 years, Barbie has been the hardest working woman in the toy aisle, using a dizzying array of outfits and accessories, and lately changing body shapes and skin tones while slipping from a career. to the other. Astrophysicist Barbie. Barbie ballerina. Barbie Farmer Chicken. Barbie firefighter. But she never achieved the ultimate transformation: Barbie, live-action movie star. Time and time again, his corporate overlords at Mattel have teamed up with Hollywood studios make a big budget movie in the hopes of creating a new source of income while giving Barbie new relevance. Time and time again nothing has emerged, in part because Mattel tried to micromanage the creative process, alienating the filmmakers. (You want Barbie to do what?) Financial turmoil and executive turnover at Mattel didn’t help. A similar situation has occurred with other Mattel brands including Hot Wheels, American Girl, and Masters of the Universe, a humiliation given the success of other toy companies in Hollywood that loves nothing more. than a movie concept with an integrated fan. based. the Inventive Lego Movie grossed nearly $ 500 million at the global box office in 2014 for Warner Bros. and Lego Group, which resulted in one sequel and two spinoffs. Paramount Pictures and Hasbro have turned the Transformers line of action figures into a $ 5 billion big-screen franchise over the past 14 years; a seventh installment is on its way and will undoubtedly deliver the same halo for Hasbro as previous films, pushing up the company’s stock price and demand for turbocharging for Transformers toys.

With money like that at stake, Mattel clung to his Hollywood dream. There’s Fast and Furious 9 and Hot Wheels Zero, said Ynon Kreiz, new CEO of Mattels, referring to the Universals hot rod movie franchise, which has grossed $ 6.3 billion worldwide since. 2001. That will change. There are 13 signals of them that Mattel is not playing at this time.

Under the leadership of Mr. Kreiz, who has overseen an astonishing financial turnaround for the company since becoming its fourth CEO in four years in 2018, Mattel set out to turn its toys into full-fledged entertainment brands. He now has 13 films in the works with various partner studios, including Barbie, a live-action adventure starring Margot Robbie (Me, Tonya) and directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird). Ms Robbie, who is also one of the producers, described the big-budget movie in an email as being for fans and skeptics alike, a theatrical undertaking that will be genuinely entertaining but also completely surprising. The script, by Ms. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), even pokes fun at Barbie and Ken, her plastic lover. As in, what happened to their genitals? I am excited about this film because it is moving and touches your heart and honors legacy while also reflecting our current society and culture and does not feel designed to sell toys, said Toby Emmerich, President of the Warner Group Bros. Pictures, where Barbie is pointed to a theatrical release in 2023.

The dozen other films in the Mattels pipeline include a live-action Hot Wheels show; a horror film based on fortune telling Magic ball 8; a Thomas the Tank Engine film for large audiences that combines animation and live action; and, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, a Masters of the Universe big-screen adventure on the cosmos that includes He-Man and his superheroic sister, She-Ra.

Mattel, Universal and Vin Diesel Collaborate On Live-Action Movie Based On Rock Em Sock Em Robots, a tabletop game introduced in 1966. Lena Dunham (HBOs Girls) directs and writes a live-action family comedy based on Mattels Polly pocket range of micro-dolls. Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) will play the title role and produce; Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is the distribution and funding partner. Young women need smart, playful movies that speak to them without condescension, Ms Dunham said. Mattel has also announced films based on View-Master, American Girl and A, the ubiquitous card game. (If you think a Uno movie sounds like a satirical title from The Onion, consider this: There are non-Mattel films in development in Hollywood that are based on Play-Doh and Peeps, Easter candy.) All or some or none of Mattels’ film projects could connect with audiences if they come to fruition. This is the nature of the Hollywood casino. Familiarity with a toy or character is a start, but no movie does it without some smart character and story development, said David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, a film consulting firm.

The toys have a surprisingly strong track record as fodder for the movie. Other hits include the 2016 animated musical Trolls, based on the wild-haired dolls, and Ouija, which cost $ 5 million in 2014 and raised $ 104 million worldwide. (Pixar didn’t base Toy Story on a toy, but it populated the franchise with classics, including barbie.) But the genre has also seen wipeouts, notably Battleship, which Universal and Hasbro based on the board game and which cost more than $ 300 million to manufacture and market. It reached $ 25 million in ticket sales in North America in 2012.

UglyDolls, adapted from a line of plush toys, was a box office disaster for STX Films in 2019. Mattel himself was bruised in 2016 when Max Steel, a low-budget action figure-based film, arrived in nearly empty theaters. He received a zero percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes, the opinion aggregation site. Daily business briefing Update July 8, 2021, 3:31 p.m. ET Unless you can do something that’s really tacky, really interesting, and really authentic, there’s no point, said Robbie Brenner, who runs Mattel Films, which premiered in 2018 (Mattels’ previous film division). , Playground productions, was launched in 2013 and folded in 2016.) Ms Brenner said she approached all of Mattels’ properties with the same question: How do you flip it a bit to the side while still respecting the integrity of the brand? Mr Kreiz said he was not interested in doing ads for thinly disguised toys. In a change from the Mattel of the past, we want to give our filmmaking partners creative freedom and allow them to do unconventional and exciting things, he said. Focus on creating great content and the rest will follow. He added, however, that Mattel had not signed a deal and was missing. The message seems to resonate in Hollywood, allowing Mattel to attract A-plus talent. The Barbie team is one example. Tom Hanks agreed to play and produce an adaptation of Major Matt Mason, an astronaut minifigure presented by Mattel in 1966; Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning writer of A Beautiful Mind, is working on the screenplay. Marc Forster (World War Z) is directing and producing this Thomas & Friends film. And Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar in April for his role in Judas and the Dark Messiah, is involved in a Mattel film project based on Barney, the endlessly perky purple dinosaur. Even Ms. Brenner has a sophisticated cinematic pedigree. She produced the AIDS drama Dallas Buyers Club, which received six Oscar nominations in 2014, including one for Best Picture. (He won three: actor, supporting actor, and makeup and hairstyle.) Prior to that, she was a senior executive at 20th Century Fox and Miramax.

Mattels’ momentum in Hollywood resulted, in part, from a turnaround for the company as a whole. Mattel has solved many of its key issues, making it less risk averse, according to Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer of Mattels. Five years ago, the foundations on which our brands were built weren’t strong enough, Mr. Dickson said. When Mr Kreiz arrived in April 2018, the toy maker was reeling from the punches, some self-inflicted. He had lost the lucrative toy license from the Disney Princesses to Hasbro. A crucial retail partner, Toys R Us, had evaporated in a cloud of bankruptcy. Millennial parents had turned on Barbie, dismissing her as tasteless and not inclusive. And some of Mattels’ other stars, American Girl, the glamorous Monster High team were adrift, unsure of how to compete for the attention of a generation of kids using the iPad. Total revenue plunged to $ 4.5 billion in 2018 from $ 6.5 billion in 2013, and a profit of over $ 900 million in 2013 turned into a loss of $ 533 million. Mr. Kreiz stabilized Mattel by restructuring its supply chain and cutting costs by $ 1 billion over three years, in part by closing factories and laying off more than 2,000 non-manufacturing employees. At the same time, a long drawn out modernization plan for Barbie began to bear fruit. She now comes with around 150 different body shapes, skin tones and hairstyles; Wheelchair Barbie was so successful last year that Wheelchair Ken arrived recently. In 2020, as parents searched for ways to entertain children at home during the pandemic, Mattel sold more than 100 Barbie dolls per minute, Mr. Dickson said. (Juli Lennett, toy industry advisor for NPD Group, backed him up.)

Revenue totaled $ 4.6 billion last year and Mattel made a profit of $ 127 million. In the first quarter of 2021, sales were up 47% from the previous year, the company’s highest growth rate in at least 25 years. Mattels’ share price has climbed 52% since Mr. Kreiz took over. Mattel, based in El Segundo, Calif., Is now looking to the next phase of Mr. Kreizs’ growth plan. With a vast catalog of intellectual property, Mattel wants to be more like Marvel, which started out as a comic book company and has evolved into a Hollywood superpower. In the medium to long term, we need to become a player in film, television, digital games, live events, consumer products, music and digital media, Kreiz said. And by player he means player. Mattel has a long history in direct-to-DVD animated films, for example, but its television division, headed by Fred Soulie, is working to capitalize on the streaming boom. The company has a long-term deal to make one or two Barbie cartoons for Netflix each year. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated series from filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks), hits Netflix on July 23. In total, Mr. Soulie has 18 shows in production, including a revamped Thomas & Friends and a new incarnation of Monster High. 24 others are under development. We planted a lot of seeds, said Soulie, and we were just about to see the results.

