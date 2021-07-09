“Thank God It’s Friday,” “Milagro Beanfield War” Actor Was 74 – The Hollywood Reporter





Chick Vennera, who portrayed a bean farmer for Robert Redford in Milagro Beanfield’s War and danced on top of cars parked outside an LA nightclub while wearing head-to-toe leather Thank God, it’s Friday, is dead. He was 74 years old. Vennera died at her Burbank home on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her daughter, Nicky Vennera said. Hollywood journalist. Vennera was also a very busy voice actor who worked on animated shows such as Animans – he created the characters of Pesto and The God Pigeon – Crazy, The Capitol Creatures, Black wing duck, The real adventures of Jonny Quest, Cow and chicken and Batman beyond. Famous casting director Marion Dougherty had seen Vennera star in an off-Broadway production of Jockeys in 1977 – he won a Theater World Award for his performance – and that led to him being hired to play Sgt. Danny Ruffelo facing Richard Gere against a backdrop of WWII Yankees (1979). In his most notable role, he played the merry Marv “Leatherman” Gomez in Thank God, it’s Friday (1978). Outside of the fictional Los Angeles Zoo nightclub, Gomez tells John Friedrich’s tense character, “You won’t be happy until you’re free, and the only way to be free is to let go!” And the only way to let go is to dance! So come on, let me see some of your moves! “ He then shows off his moves, prancing over car hoods and atop a phone booth in a memorable sequence. He later set the story in motion as bean farmer Joe Mondragon in Milagro Beanfield’s War (1988). Chick Vennera in “The War of Milagro Beanfield” in 1988

Universal collection / courtesy Everett Born March 27, 1947 in Herkimer, New York, Francis Vennera came to the West to study theater at the Pasadena Playhouse. After serving in the United States Army, he spent two years with Disney on Parade as a dancer, acrobat and clown on a North American tour and appeared on Broadway in Fat. In 1975 he first appeared on television, appearing in episodes of Lucas tanner and Baretta. Vennera played consumer journalist Enrique Mas (the boss of Betty White’s Rose) in two episodes of Daddy’s Girls in 1989 and could be seen on Vega $, TJ Hooker, Night court and Crazy of you, among other shows. Most recently, he taught theater at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, where he had studied under Milton Katselas years earlier, and at home, the Renegade Theater and Film Group, from 2009 until the start of the pandemic. last year. Survivors also include his 40-year-old wife, Susanne, and son-in-law, Jason.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/chick-vennera-dead-thank-god-its-friday-milagro-beanfield-1234979522/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos