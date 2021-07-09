Jodie Foster “looks better with less makeup” | Entertainment





Jodie Foster thinks she “looks better with less makeup”. The 58-year-old actress was stunned at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (07.07.21) with the help of her makeup artist Brett Freedman, who takes a “less is more” approach to compliment her natural beauty. He told People: “With Jodie, less is more. She’s one of those women who look better with less makeup. She has such a laid back style. Everything is transparent. For this event, I wanted to do a fresh, summery evening look with neutral eyes and juicy lips. “ Freedman used Charlotte Tilbury skin care and makeup to achieve a “very sexy and dewy summer on the French Riviera” vibe by making sure Foster’s skin was hydrated to prevent the foundation. does not clump together in fine lines. He explained, “You can adapt the matte foundation, like the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation that I used on Jodie, for drier, more mature skin. People don’t realize that. “I mixed in a little bit of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and a few drops of Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer. Then you get coverage, hold and shine.” He then finished off his skin with the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in Ecstasy, adding: “We wanted the skin to stand out because it’s summer and she was wearing white.” The “Silence of the Lambs” actress prefers a natural aesthetic because she knows that certain make-up is not suitable for her. Freedman recalled, “She told me the eyeliner under her eyes made it look like she hadn’t slept.” Instead, the makeup expert used the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette to create a blend of “champagne and golden apricot” on the lids. A glossy or dark shade of lipstick is another no-go for Foster, so Freedman is focusing on “a fun eye party and keep the lips bare.” He added, “I do the lip liner all over and the shimmering gloss on top. The liner gives good color and hold. Then the gloss lends a bit of youth. It looks juicy and fresh. So that’s something I do with Jodie as well. “

