Anand Mahindra shares an unusual clip of cops parading to a Bollywood song. Watch | Trend

Business mogul Anand Mahindra is known to share various types of posts that accumulate thousands of views. His latest post is no different. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a contingent of cops parading to a Bollywood song.

The video begins with the men marching to the song Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 movie Humjoli. The song starred Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. What makes the clip more entertaining is the way the parade leader announces the orders.

I loved it. Clear proof that we are a nation obsessed with cinema. It would certainly confuse enemy troops trying to figure out if these were nationalist words, the legend of Mahindra reads.

Take a look at the clip:

I loved it. Clear proof that we are a nation obsessed with cinema. It would certainly confuse enemy troops trying to figure out if these were nationalist words. pic.twitter.com/dbDTeseiOy – anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) July 8, 2021

Shared on July 8, the clip garnered over 1.2 lakh views and several amused reactions. While many praised the unusual way of walking, several others pointed out that the contingent was from Nagaland Police. The skill that can be found in our nation only! How a sweet romantic song changes gender to cause the adrenaline rush in the body, can only be learned in the Indian field, one Twitter user wrote. Beautiful. Earlier, @KirenRijiju shared the clip on Twitter. It’s the Nagaland police. Truly innovative, beautiful and patriotic, said another.

MDR! I really loved this ‘Aage jaake kya karoge bit’, indeed our films have fed everyone’s hopes and dreams for decades … and even heroes sometimes need inspiration to sweat! commented a third.

