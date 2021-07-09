Entertainment
Mesa County Fair Brings Country Nights, Carnival Lights to Life | Entertainment
Juggling with chainsaws? Yes!
Carnival rides that light up the night? Oh, yes and much more will welcome you to the Mesa County Fair Tuesday through Saturday 1317, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US Highway 50.
With the Country Nights, Carnival Lights theme, this year’s fair will look a lot like past years, but it has a few attractions that are new, according to Kyle Carstens, director of the fairgrounds.
First, the Carnival of the Fairs, run by Carnival Midway Attractions, will start the festivities early when it opens on Friday July 9 and will continue until the end of the fair.
It is also in a different place. Over the past year, electricity has been added to the veterans’ park area of the fairgrounds, which has allowed the carnival to leave the earthen ground where it previously stood, Carstens said.
This year, the carnival takes place on the asphalt near the Veterans Park. A carnival day pass costs $ 35 to mesacountyfair.com.
As for entry to the fair itself, it will once again be free for everyone, thanks to generous local sponsors, Castens said.
There will also be free shows for people, as well as 4-H and FFA exhibits and animals shown at the fair.
This is where chainsaws come in. Mad Chad, the chainsaw juggler, is one of the daily shows at the fair, and he doesn’t just juggle chainsaws. He juggles stun guns, cell phones and bowling balls.
Daily shows at the fair will also include the Flying Cortes Spectacular Flying Trapeze Show with five aerials, The Strongman show which, of course, will feature various feats of strength from strongman John Beatty. He’s basically pretty impressive, Carstens said.
Dock Dogs is another daily show that will run continuously during the fair. This is a national sport with dogs jumping from a dock into the water of a swimming pool in this case to see which dog can go the furthest.
Carstens said he has received calls from people across the country interested in coming to Grand Junction to compete.
All of these shows will be free, as will the free street party and community dance on the evening of Wednesday, July 14 and featuring the Clark Jensen Band, Carstens said.
This party and dance is on the asphalt, right in the middle of the exhibition area, he said.
For fairground events, however, tickets will be required. LJ Jenkins Bullriding Tour will kick off these shows on Thursday July 15th; midget wrestling is scheduled for Friday July 16, and the Monster Truck Nitro Tour (monstertrucktour.com) will feature two shows on Saturday.
Throughout the fair there will also be live local music at the Veterans Park, where a beer garden will also be available.
Another must-see event is the cattle auction. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Carstens said.
