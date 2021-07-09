



Unlike its yen for Telugu and Tamil, Bollywood has never appreciated Malayalam much despite a lost Aap ki Kasam or Julie. It was considered too arty or too hot to handle. Watch out for the gap John Abraham has secured the remake rights to Ayyappanum Koshiyum



Giridhar Jha

08 July 2021 00:00

Madrasi cinema: how and why Bollywood never took Malayalam films seriously

















UP North in the 1980s, when Prem Nazir, the Malayalam cinema Nithyaharitha Nayakan (evergreen hero) managed to The Guinness Book of World Records for starring in 524 films, and also for teaming up with the same main woman (Sheela) in 130 of them, it seemed to pique the interest of aspiring public servants more than tycoons of Bollywood. Malabar Hill knew so little about the Malabar Coast at the time! It wasn’t as if they ignored Nazir’s astonishing repertoire. Rajesh Khanna had delivered a blow, The train-based on the 1967 star of Nazir, Cochin Express—In 1970 at the height of his career. But forward-looking Malayalam cinema has failed to impress formula-obsessed Bombay filmmakers. For decades, they were mostly hooked on Tamil and Telugu films, one for tearful family evenings in the black and white era, and the other for the awe-inspiring musical dramas of the Eastmancolor era. Both made box office magic. In fact, the whole southern industry has been defined pejoratively for a long time …

