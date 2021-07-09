Hollywood History For Sale In Dallas Heritage Auctions – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Inside a nondescript office building next to the airport highway is a small room containing some of the most iconic pieces in film and television history. Robert Wilonsky, the former city columnist for The Dallas Morning News and now communications director for Heritage Auctions, gave NBC 5 a preview of the stories now up for grabs. Were surrounded in that same room by some of the greatest moments in Hollywood history, Wilonsky said. the the company’s latest auction includes hundreds of entertainment items ranging from the Elton Johns Steinway touring piano to the lightsaber used by Mark Hamill in “Return of the Jedi”. This is truly the most prestigious auction ever held by Heritage, Wilonsky said. That’s one of the reasons I came here – for stuff like that. Highlights of the collection include costumes from iconic movies, including the Judy Garlands romper worn during the first weeks of filming of “The Wizard of Oz” and dresses worn by Marilyn Monroe in “Bus Stop” and “The Seven Year. Itch “. The auction also includes some of Monroe’s personal effects, including a self-portrait. If you notice he signed Marilyn Monroe Miller during his short marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, Wilonsky said. It was auctioned off by Lawrence Oliver at an auction in England. If you watch it you can tell what it is. This is how she saw herself and was prominently displayed in the home of every collector who owned her and there were only two.



NBC 5 News

Robert Wilonsky points to a jacket worn by Orson Welles in Citizen Kane. Wilonsky is very enthusiastic about the articles belonging to comedian Groucho Marx. His iconic eyewear begins with an opening offer of $ 20,000. According to Heritage Auctions, the entertainment collection is expected to attract more than $ 5 million. The company moved from the Design District to a larger space next to the airport freeway last year and has auctions in more than 40 categories. It’s really wonderful because every day is different here, said Todd Imhof, Executive Vice President. To the world’s largest community of collectors, we were probably better known than we are in our own backyard. Unique items are expected to attract bidders from around the world interested in owning a piece of pop culture. His memories and it speaks to you, Wilonsky said. It touches your heart. It’s just really special stuff. ONLINE: Click here to view more items offered for auction.

