Buy Bollywood Saree online at the Pernia 2021 Pop Up Shop

Bollywood has given us so many iconic moments of the saree. Priyanka Chopra’s silver saree from Dostana’s Desi Girl literally rocked our world with her halter neck blouse and sultry fit. The red and white sarees of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit by Devdas draped in classic Bengali style have made history on the big screen. Sridevi’s chiffon sarees in Chandni will forever be associated with the snow-capped hills of Switzerland. Taking inspiration from these amazing looks, we bring you an enchanting new collection of Bollywood designer sarees – a bit of cinematic magic for your personal wardrobe! The fashion houses we collaborate with have taken down all the gorgeous elements of the most popular sarees worn by celebrities and Bollywood actors, on and off screen, and combined them in their own way – creating clothes from luxuries that will make you want a movie star! This collection offers a wide range of bollywood satin silk sarees, bollywood silk sarees, banarasi bollywood sarees, bollywood net sarees, bollywood lehengas designer party wear, bollywood black sarees, bollywood sequin sarees, bollywood chiffon sarees , designer embroidered lehengas, designer printed lehengas, and much more. Let us take care of your award-worthy costumes as you star in the Wonderful Movie of Life!



Browse our exquisite collection of Bollywood Designer Party Wear sarees



Let yourself be transported to the imaginative world of the movies with our refreshing and refined collection of Bollywood Designer Party Wear Saris. Dazzle everyone at the next wedding reception in an off-white lehenga skirt crafted from a blend of georgette and organza with an attached drape-style dupatta. It is worn with a lemon yellow blouse with crystal hand embroidery in a mesh base. Pair it with a pair of multicolored earrings to add a pop of color. Create a bold and bright look with a bollywood sequined saree by Gaurav Gupta – a sculpted pink lehenga saree crafted in a silk crepe base with sequins on the shoulder and a pre-tied drape – – this piece is a hit. absolute grace. Steal the show in a seaglass green sequined saree set from innovative studios of Pleats of Kaksha and Dimple; this luxe garment is highlighted with sequins on a gorgeous french crepe base and teamed with a raw silk and shimmering mesh sequin blouse. Wear it with your favorite high heels and a gold necklace for a refined and graceful look.



Immerse yourself in a magical world of Designer Bollywood Net Sarees



The actor’s costume is an important part of the story – just like for you. Fashion can be an important way to express our personalities and styles. Immerse yourself in a magical world of Designer Bollywood Net Saris to find the perfect outfit that lets you shine. Add some ethnic glamor to your life with a pink floral print saree crafted from a blend of mesh, nylon and cotton and draped over a silver sleeveless blouse with beaded baubles all over. Go the chic and sophisticated route with a navy blue saree crafted from a mesh base and hand embroidered with glamorous crystals, sequins and pearls. Wear yours with a draped navy satin blouse and a matching petticoat. Show off your high sense of style in a pre-draped white bollywood mesh saree for your comfort and convenience with a detachable tulle pallu saree and sequin embroidered split skirt. It is associated with a matching backless patchwork blouse and a plunging neckline in a georgette base. Shop for similar products with our amazing collections of designer belt sarees and designer bridal sarees.



Discover our new range of Bollywood Designer black sarees



Bollywood loves the drama on top – a flowing pallu dancing in the wind as the heroine sings on a hill, a mirror-studded blouse that sparkles in the sun, a tight drape that hugs the actress in all the right places. We have distilled that special quality of staging and thrill into our new line of Designer Bollywood black sarees. Make sure all eyes are on you in a sapphire blue and black bollywood chiffon saree with a French crepe base trimmed with sequins and paired with a flat chiffon sequin blouse. Show off your eclectic sense of style in a deep v-neck gold blouse bodysuit made with a mesh base, fitted to the bust and adorned with floral embroidery. The look is completed with a black saree cut from a luxurious silk base. Make a jaw-dropping fashion statement in a black saree crafted from an organza and fabric base and adorned with gota trims. It is worn with a golden blouse contrasting with delicate lappa pompoms. Continue your journey with India’s premier market for luxury brands and explore our excellent selections that have everything from designer coasters to designer mugs and mugs; from a superb collection of luxury jewelry to haute couture clothing for women and men – only at Pernias Pop Up Shop!

