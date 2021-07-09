



“Beauty” has its definition. It’s not just about what you look on the outside, but also what you feel. Confidence is beautiful. The comfort is beautiful. To be in good health is beautiful. But, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, there are many factors to consider about their appearance. As they are always exposed to the glitter of the camera and the paparazzi, they also tend to influence a lot of young people. The camera captures everything. These Bollywood actresses are style icons and everyone tends to follow the style of their favorite celebrity. But, woe is coming. Nobody is perfect. I’m sure everyone in their life makes makeup mistakes at least once. Makeup disasters aren’t new to Bollywood, they’ve been repeated over the years. Here is a list of some Bollywood actresses and their beauty blunders Become a media professional with an online UGC degree, with projects executed in the studio. Click on www.masscomedia.com for entries and become a media star even in these times of Covid. Sonam Kapoor – She is the fashion icon for many girls. But girls! Be aware of this makeup. It’s not a trend, it’s a disaster. Foundation darker than your skin and using a peach blush with it, a big no !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful in this world. But in this look, what is wrong? No one could ever know. Her makeup artist tried this neutral makeup with diamond jewelry. Why would anyone do that to Aishwarya? Oh! How can Rakhi Sawants be left far behind. This contouring is strictly forbidden to any living person on earth. Deepika Padukone is surely a very talented actress with flawless beauty. And she is known for her brilliant makeup looks. But in the winged eyeliner here, too much highlighter and dark lips didn’t seem to suit her well. Priyanka Chopra’s asymmetrical bob has become a style statement. She shared – “I went to my usual salon for a pedicure and walked out with an asymmetrical bob. I had made the impromptu decision to cut my hair and before I could chill out I asked my hairdresser to get in. Halfway, however, when I saw how short my hair was on one side, I got scared and didn’t cut the other half. landed with this asymmetrical bob, which I finally thought was pretty cool. I had to fix it a few days later, but it was super fun while it lasted. Jacquelin Fernandez, shared “There was an incident many years ago. We made very strong eyes, lips and hair at the same time. And we forgot to do the outline. So we didn’t balance very well and it looked awful ”. Tara Sutaria– Last year, Tara Sutaria was trolled for her makeup. At one event, her concealer gave a massive white flashback as Paps clicked through her photos in the flashlight. Her concealer wasn’t properly blended and it certainly didn’t match her skin tone either. Ameesha Patel went for a lighter foundation for this look and it didn’t go well with her skin tone. In the photos, the foundation looked weird. In addition, her blush was also misplaced. We still love them. Beauty Blunders cannot deprive us of our love for them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/bollywood-actresses-and-their-beauty-blunders/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos