Bollywood movies that wouldn’t have released today





Over the past two years, several Bollywood movies and shows have been censored or boycotted for touching on sensitive topics and hurting people’s feelings in the process. Since then, filmmakers have become cautious about the subject matter of their films so as not to get caught up in legal and political battles. Going through the present day, here are some recent Bollywood movies that wouldn’t have been green-lit these days. 1. Basanti Rank Source: YouTube / UTV Animated Images Starring an impressive cast, the film focuses on a group of young people who, albeit reluctantly, agree to be featured in a film about India’s freedom struggle. In the process, not only do they begin to respect freedom fighters, but they also come to terms with their own patriotism. Throughout the story, the film delves into Indian bureaucracy and offers a subtle commentary on the difference between patriotism and nationalism. 2. Haider

Source: YouTube / Independent cinema From Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, the film features Shahid Kapoor as a man deeply troubled by his father’s death and his mother’s current relationship. Set in Kashmir, the story weaves the struggles of the people of the valley with the grief and frustrations of one man. Based on current sentiment in the country, the socio-political commentary in Haider would have been all the rage in today’s times. 3. PK and OMG: Oh my God! Source: YouTube / Independent movie clips Source: YouTube Studios / Viacom18 The two films, package and OMG: Oh my God!, with Aamir Khan and Paresh Rawal respectively, raise pertinent questions about religion. Presented as comedies, the films used fictional stories that showed how self-proclaimed man-gods and regressive religious practices can hamper our lives. Given the fragility of the religious sentiments of the majority, we doubt that these two films were released without being embroiled in controversy. 4. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Source: YouTube / ChaloTrailerDekhe A satire on Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media and business, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a timeless film that remains relevant even now. With Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, the film used humor to shed light on contemporary social and political situations in the country. . We highly doubt the film was received the way it was applauded at the time. Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments. Social and main image credit: Grazing Goat Pictures, Wave Cinemas, Spice Studios and UTV Motion Pictures, VB Pictures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-movies-that-wouldnt-have-released-today/18022011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos