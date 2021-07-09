From Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, These Bollywood Stars Look Like Hollywood Looks | Bollywood





Fans of Bollywood and Hollywood stars have often found similarities between a few duets. If Esha Gupta was called “gareebon ki Angelina Jolie”, the resemblance of Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny is also known to her. Here are some celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood who have found their lookalikes in each other. Shashi Kapoor and Armie Hammer Armie Hammer (left) and a young Shashi Kapoor. The late Bollywood star, Shashi Kapoor, bears a strange resemblance to Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer. This monotonous image of Shashi makes the similarities even more striking. Esha Gupta and Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie (left) and Esha Gupta have the same jawline and cheekbones. Esha Gupta fans often leave comments on her posts about how much she looks like Angelina. Speaking of which, she told Bollywood Life, “People were calling me, Ohgareebon ki Angelina Jolie (poor Angelina Jolie). And, I was saying, yeah, but your name is gareeb (poor) over there. I’m not saying that, I didn’t ask to look like this, this is my parents’ production and I look like this. Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper Hrithik Roshan (left) and Bradley Cooper. All Bollywood-Hollywood lookalike lists begin with a combined image of Hrithik Roshan and Bradley Cooper. This could be attributed to their chiseled looks, fair eyes, or the same curly brown hair. Katrina Kaif and Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey (left) and Katrina Kaif. It’s a combo, which doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves. The American singer and the Bollywood movie star have the same beautiful eyes and perfect lips. Karisma Kapoor and Vanessa Kirby Karisma Kapoor (left) and Vanessa Kirby. Karisma Kapoor’s Zubeida look and Vanessa Kirby’s Hollywood waves in The Crown add to the effect, but there’s more to their likeness. They have the same small mouth and clear eyes. Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez met and recorded a vlog together. The Bollywood actor and the popular YouTuber even met and recorded a few vlogs between them. They look very similar and their fans often ask them to post pictures together. Want to know more about Bollywood-Hollywood lookalikes? Let us know at @htshowbiz on Twitter. Stay tuned for our second list of lookalikes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/from-hrithik-roshan-to-katrina-kaif-these-bollywood-stars-have-hollywood-lookalikes-101625826954481.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos