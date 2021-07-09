15 times Bollywood divas have rocked Cannes in the couture. Fashion Friday

The Cannes Film Festival has been the site of the most glamorous red carpet in the world for more than seven decades. We’ve seen top celebrities and models make fashion history with their exquisite designer outfits. There have been several iconic moments where Bollywood beauties such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, among others, stole the show on the French Riviera with their exceptional style statements.

With the 74th Cannes Film Festival underway, after last year’s celebrations were canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we are all ready for the global fashion extravagance. But let’s take a look back at Fashion Friday this week. Here, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best looks of Bollywood actresses at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

AISHWARYA RAI IN BUTTERFLY DRESS BY MICHAEL CINCO

Aishwarya Rai is truly the queen of the Cannes red carpet. While there are many memorable looks of the Aishwarya in Cannes history, let’s start with her stunning butterfly dress she wore in 2018. A creation by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco, the dress featured a 20 train. richly embroidered feet and her figure-hugging figure perfectly complimented Aishwarya’s figure.

PRINCESS AISHWARYA RAIS MOMENT IN CANNES

Aishwarya Rai always dresses to impress during the festival. In 2018, she wore a couture ball gown by Michael Cinco, having her perfect Disney Princess moment. The powdery blue off-the-shoulder dress was covered in beading and embroidery and featured a voluminous skirt. Aishwarya looked like a dream in this set.

AISHWARYA RAI BECAME THE GOLDEN GODDESS IN THE ROBERTO CAVALLI DRESS

Aishwarya Rai caught the eye in a golden Roberto Cavalli dress in 2014. The mermaid figure worked wonders on Aishwarya and the actress looked stunning. Her cascading curls and bright red lips only added to the glamor quotient of this look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN RUFFLED DRESS BY ASHI STUDIO

Deepika Padukone knows how to kill at one of the most prestigious red carpet events of the year. She turned heads in a dramatic fuchsia dress from Ashi Studio. It featured levels of ruffles and exaggerated sleeves. Deepika wowed everyone with this look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN ELEGANT ZUHAIR MURAD DRESS

Deepika Padukone painted a beautiful picture with Zuhair Murad’s white lace dress at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The sheer, embellished dress featured a delicate fishtail silhouette and an embroidered cape. We still faint in front of this look.

DEEPIKA PADUKONES IMPACTANT DRESS PETER DUNDAS

Deepika Padukone walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019 in a black and white dress. Peter Dundas’ spectacular long-sleeved outfit featured a larger-than-life bow, plunging neckline, and a particularly long drag. Deepikas eye makeup and high ponytail helped the look stand out.

SONAM KAPOOR FUSION SAREE BY ANAMIKA KHANNA

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashion pioneer. The actress is not afraid to experiment with outfits and has given many striking looks on the red carpet. She wore a pale pink saree with a modern twist to Cannes in 2014. The Anamika Khanna creation featured minimal pleats and elaborate embroidery. Graceful and elegant, isn’t it?

SONAM KAPOOR IN POWER TUXEDO BY RALPH AND RUSSO

Sonam Kapoor was treated to high-end fashion in a custom tuxedo by Ralph & Russo. The dramatic details of the tuxedo came from the overskirt – a two-meter-long train – attached to the jacket. Another demonstration of Sonam’s sartorial prowess.

SONAM KAPOOR IN A DREAMER RALPH AND RUSSO LEHENGA

Sonam Kapoor proves why she is a fashion icon every time she steps on the red carpet. She looked breathtaking in an ivory lehenga tulle Ralph and Russo at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. It featured crystals, floral embroidery and a beautiful train. The cropped top added some drama to the overall look with a side cape.

PRIYANKA CHOPRAS SHINY DRESS ROBERTO CAVALLI

Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself as a fashionista around the world. The actress made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2019. She chose a strapless dress embellished by Roberto Cavalli. The Priyankas frame is a designer’s dream and it absolutely rocked the outfit, which reminded fans of a starry night.

PRIYANKA CHOPRAS WEDDING MOMENT IN GEORGES HOBEIKA DRESS

Priyanka Chopra had her wedding moment on the Cannes red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas by her side. She has proven that there is nothing quite like being overdressed at an event that equates to a fashion party. Priyanka wore a Georges Hobeika dress and mesmerized everyone present.

KATRINA KAIF, A VISION IN ELIE SAAB DRESS

Katrina Kaif made her Cannes debut in 2015. The actress chose to make a statement by wearing red on the red carpet. She looked stunning in the Elie Saab evening gown which accentuated her tall, slender figure beautifully.

HUMA QURESHIS A SUPERB LOOK IN THE GAURAV GUPTA DRESS

The Huma Qureshi fashion set was at its best during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet in a metallic gray Gaurav Gupta dress. It was accented with a ruffled train, adding dramatic volume to the dress. She looked fabulous.

DIANA PENTY STOLE THE SHOW IN NEDRET TACIROGLU DRESS

Diana Penty brought a touch of retro romanticism to her look at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. Seen in a haute couture dress by Nedret Taciroglu, Diana looked lovely. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured a plunging neckline, embellishments and ruffles on the skirt. Such a stunning!

HINA KHAN SEEMED TO SEND AN ALIN LE ‘KAL DRESS

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019 and has proven to be a star. Her sheer, metallic strapless dress by Alin Le ‘Kal has become the talk of the town. The dress featured a thigh slit and a long train.

Sure, these style icons know how to win the red carpet. You do not agree ?