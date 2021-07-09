Actor Darrell Britt-Gibsons Grub Street Diet

Illustration: Maanvi Kapur

Many actors try to avoid being recognized. Not Darrell Britt-Gibson, who this year has been in Judas and the Black Messiah and Silk Road, and is one of the stars of the new Netflix movie trilogy Fear street. I don’t exist without people enjoying the work I do, he says. If you’re an actor and annoyed by fans approaching you, choose another profession, skip dining on Melrose at noon, and be angry when people say they love you. With or without his fans, Britt-Gibson prefers to slip into a restaurant booth or go to his favorite Thai spot. Speaking of which, he would really need your help figuring out where exactly this Thai place is. Read on to see if you know.

Monday June 28

A typical day isn’t something I’m used to, but when it comes to breakfast, there’s always a diet. When I wake up I have a smoothie with bananas, peaches and mango, then I have my oats. My oats are gluten free, because I feel like it now. I do not eat bread. I would say I have gluten intolerance, but honestly I think it’s psychological. So let’s just say I’m a gluten avoider.

What you need to know next is that I am very independent in the kitchen. I watch all the cooking shows. In fact, I would love to have my own cooking show.

For lunch, I make my breakfast tacos. They are unmatched. I will go against anyone in a breakfast taco battle. The heart of my breakfast taco is scrambled eggs. I scramble the best eggs. I was told that. At first I didn’t want to buy into the hype of my own scrambled eggs, but that’s just my reality now.

I try to order tacos for breakfast when I’m at a restaurant, but it usually doesn’t go well. If you don’t ask me how I want my shell, I automatically know you don’t care about me. For my tacos, I crisp the shell, add the avocado, tomatoes, all the accessories, sprinkle a little oil, add a little rice and a little coriander. Then I put it all together. The last person I made these tacos for was my mom, because once I’m in the kitchen and my apron is gone, you have to be a special person to be the target of it.

My grandfather’s food was the best ever. He would see something super random and that would inspire him. Like, once we were at the Cheesecake Factory. He ordered these avocado spring rolls and we spent the whole day recreating them. All day we were in the kitchen together, tearing it up. I remember thinking that was too cool of him. I keep this special memory close to my heart. It’s a day I could have lived forever.

I grew up in Silver Springs, Maryland so you would think I was a fan of crabs. But I don’t eat shellfish. I don’t eat pork either. It’s like I’m discreet kosher. I am allergic to dairy products; I don’t eat chicken anymore. But I eat well, don’t worry.

tuesday 29 june

Breakfast meeting at Cafe CJ on Pico. It’s like a dinner. I am a big fan of the diners. I love hearing people’s conversations, forks and scratching knives. It’s therapeutic. A diner, more than a restaurant, makes people feel like themselves. In a restaurant, you can present yourself as someone else. In a restaurant, you have to be authentic. I get a few scrambled eggs and some good old potatoes for breakfast.

Lunch is a strange meal for me because I’m always outside. I like to go out and see a hole in the wall and try it out. This is how I found out My two cents, also on Pico. It’s a black owned restaurant with soul food. The catfish there is amazing. Great atmosphere. I love their greens. It feels like home. Serious comfort food.

I have already been recognized there and I have only positive feelings about it. It is never a problem.

It’s my mom’s favorite thing when someone recognizes me in a restaurant. It makes me so excited when this happens in front of her. I understand how blessed I am at these times.

Wednesday June 30

Return to another dinner for an early lunch. I ask the waiter if he prefers the pancake or the waffle. They say pancake so I go with that. If a guest has freshly squeezed orange juice, that’s a good sign and this one does. I order separate avocados. The best conversations happen in restaurants. People in a restaurant are so honest. Even the staff are honest. Is it like, our bacon? Trash can. Don’t even try it.

I am a huge fan of Thai food. A good Pad Thai is all I need in life. I haven’t found my real, real LA winner yet. Well, that’s not really true. But it’s complicated ! So here’s the deal. It was a restaurant in Thai Town and it was the best food ever. It was a late night. I fainted. All I remember is that there was a yellow awning with red and black writing on it; it’s on the corner of a shopping street, I believe. If you know what this restaurant is you are my best friend. Please help. Leave the name of the place in the comments if you think you know it. Finding this restaurant is my life. It’s cool to act, but hunting down this restaurant is now my life’s mission. Equality for Blacks, LGBTQ + people and all marginalized people is number one. Taking care of my family is number two. And find this Thai restaurant is number three.

Summer buffalo on Melrose is a good Thai spot meanwhile. They have this crispy fried sole fillet, with a sweet and sour sauce, on a bed of something. Yeah, I’m just getting chills. It is so good. I have tears in my eyes.

Thursday July 1

I have my smoothie and oatmeal at home and I’m trying to figure out where to host a lunch later.

I lose it when I’m hungry, I’m not one of those people who can skip a meal. My insides will scream. I must eat. I’m not one of those loving people either, let’s just get a green shake! I don’t want any meal replacements. I want to sit down and eat. Decide to strike Rize to the beach. They have drunk noodles which are so good.

I am more in love with eating out than ever. COVID did this to me. You are on the outside and you are so connected to the universe. Food is better outside. Mother Nature wraps her arms around you while you eat! I don’t even like going to restaurants now. But that can be a problem, because for dinner I met a friend at Soul mate in West Hollywood and it was only to eat inside. Now the fish was great but let me repeat that I don’t like the seats inside. Again the bar was great. I would have ordered another one. It was really good. It was on a bed of quinoa with a pure green. But I hated being inside. I kept staring longingly thinking, can’t we cut the roof off this thing?

Friday July 2

Breakfast tacos at home with someone very lucky.

Lunch seems a lot more pretentious than I do. However, the Waldorf Astoria has a rooftop restaurant which is surprisingly very good. You think of hotel food like frozen fries and a not-so-great burger, but they have a spicy ahi tuna tartare that comes with tortilla chips on a bed of avocado, with oh my god sauce. They have salmon that I get with a side of broccolini. When the salmon is this special i say to myself, oh can someone cook.

For dinner, I found a great place, the sunset restaurant in Malibu. It is an amazing place. Such an atmosphere and such an atmosphere, with your feet in the sand and the crashing waves. This restaurant offers a fish taco order unlike any other. Normally with fish tacos two come on the plate, and you’re like, okay, I’m going to be hungry in 12 minutes. But these? It feels like the whole fish is in the tacos. You might need two hands for these tacos.

I’m not a heavy drinker but tonight I’m ordering a glass of wine. I’m like a false wine connoisseur, because I don’t know anything. I like a red with a light body but not too heavy. Looks like I know something. I rotate the glass. I make a little smell. A little sip. I watched Next to once so i think i get wine.

Late at night, I steam rice; I scramble some eggs. I put it in a bowl, I put salsa cantina, avocado, I crushed everything. And we have reached take-off. I sleep like a beautiful black angel.

EAT LIKE THE EXPERTS. Sign up for the Grub Street newsletter. Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and Privacy notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.