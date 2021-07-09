



Regional films occupy a prominent place thanks to their fascinating plots, the details and the freshness they offer. These movies are gaining a wider audience every day, giving us a new perspective on how we want to see Bollywood-made movies. While there are a few good Bollywood movies out there, we digress from the notion, but the industry has been known to overcompensate by investing more in making lavish, profitable films. And, it’s high time the industry took inspiration from regional filmmakers. It’s not just me saying it. We found aReddit threadfrom people who have been honest about everything the industry needs to learn from regional cinema. 1. “Bollywood – make their characters and settings in movies relate to a majority of people in India, not just the 0.01% elite.” –CID_Nazir 2. “Bollywood should learn that less is more sometimes and bigger isn’t necessarily better. You don’t need hundreds of crores for a budget to fund lavish sets, foreign venues, etc. for that. make a good movie. ” –kooky soul Source: Supplied / Gulf News 3. “Bollywood tries to copy everything because they want to put in minimal effort, so don’t bother with them.” –arounge Source: Indian express 4. “What Hindi films need to learn: Less PR. Everything seems to be handled by PR, nothing is authentic anymore. PR exists in our industry but it doesn’t run the show.” –FtothepowerofF 5. “Most Telugu movies don’t even have a linked script when they go on set. They ‘steal’ most things. We also need to learn to block the release date well in advance. This is something Hindi films have done very well. ” –FtothepowerofF 6. “Bollywood: How to keep movies simple.” –summit24021990 7. “Bollywood eclipses and completely ignores regional cinema.” –ScuttleButt01 Source: Youtube 8. “Bollywood should lower actor’s fees and actors need to work more often and diversify content.” –sonjat32 9. “What about a dance scene that seems to take place in Switzerland? The poor actress is in a sleeveless dress dancing in the snow. “-beholder61 10. “What Bollywood should learn – pay attention to the details of a story. Some of the best regional films focus a lot on the minor plot and character details. Also, the realistic details when it comes to the script, the characters, the costumes, the dialogues, the sets, etc. The heroines do not always seem to come out of a living room. ” –ScuttleButt01 So, Bollywood, where are you from?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/from-plot-to-originality-redditors-reveal-10-things-bollywood-needs-to-learn-from-regional-cinema/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos