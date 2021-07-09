Regional films occupy a prominent place thanks to their fascinating plots, the details and the freshness they offer.

These movies are gaining a wider audience every day, giving us a new perspective on how we want to see Bollywood-made movies. While there are a few good Bollywood movies out there, we digress from the notion, but the industry has been known to overcompensate by investing more in making lavish, profitable films.

And, it’s high time the industry took inspiration from regional filmmakers. It’s not just me saying it. We found aReddit threadfrom people who have been honest about everything the industry needs to learn from regional cinema.

1. “Bollywood – make their characters and settings in movies relate to a majority of people in India, not just the 0.01% elite.” –CID_Nazir

2. “Bollywood should learn that less is more sometimes and bigger isn’t necessarily better. You don’t need hundreds of crores for a budget to fund lavish sets, foreign venues, etc. for that. make a good movie. ” –kooky soul

Source: Supplied / Gulf News

3. “Bollywood tries to copy everything because they want to put in minimal effort, so don’t bother with them.” –arounge

Source: Indian express

4. “What Hindi films need to learn: Less PR. Everything seems to be handled by PR, nothing is authentic anymore. PR exists in our industry but it doesn’t run the show.” –FtothepowerofF

5. “Most Telugu movies don’t even have a linked script when they go on set. They ‘steal’ most things. We also need to learn to block the release date well in advance. This is something Hindi films have done very well. ” –FtothepowerofF

6. “Bollywood: How to keep movies simple.” –summit24021990

7. “Bollywood eclipses and completely ignores regional cinema.” –ScuttleButt01

Source: Youtube

8. “Bollywood should lower actor’s fees and actors need to work more often and diversify content.” –sonjat32

9. “What about a dance scene that seems to take place in Switzerland? The poor actress is in a sleeveless dress dancing in the snow. “-beholder61

10. “What Bollywood should learn – pay attention to the details of a story. Some of the best regional films focus a lot on the minor plot and character details. Also, the realistic details when it comes to the script, the characters, the costumes, the dialogues, the sets, etc. The heroines do not always seem to come out of a living room. ” –ScuttleButt01

So, Bollywood, where are you from?