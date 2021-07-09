Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao join Naga Chaitanya in the photo of Laal Singh Chaddha’s set in Ladakh. See here | Bollywood





Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of Aamir Khans’ sets Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya has joined the sets for the film which is currently being shot in Ladakh earlier this week. We see in his photo with him Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Chaitanya joined the team replacing actor Vijay Sethupathi, who had initially signed on to play the character. To be seen as Aamir Khan’s close friend, this film will mark Chaitanyas’ Bollywood debut. Sharing the photo, Chaitanya wrote: Grateful. He also mentioned Bala in a hashtag that could be his character’s name in the movie. He could be seen sporting a crew neck cut. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hankss Forrest Gump. Chaitanya will play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. The team, according to reports, are currently filming crucial war footage in Ladakh. The current schedule will last 45 days. “A 45-day program is planned in Ladakh. The directors will be filming crucial war and action sequences featuring Aamir and Chaitanya in this program which is expected to begin shortly,” a source said in a New Indian report. Express. In preparation for a December release, Laal Singh Chaddha also presents Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is headed by Advait Chandan. Also Read: Amy Jackson Shares Return Photo Of Aishwarya Rai Eating Food On The Floor, Calling Her A ‘Queen’ Meanwhile, Chaitanya awaits the release of her next Telugu film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi join hands for the second time. Chaitanya also has a project called Merci with filmmaker Vikram Kumar in the works.

