Gigs in the woods come back to Coyle

COYLE – As the newest host of the Concerts in the Woods series, Joe McKinstry schedules carefully. He schedules these community concerts, first of all, around the sun – and around Seattle Seahawks games.

His first show is a sort of successful double film: the Sicilian-born guitarist Peppino D’Agostino, whose album “Every Step of the Way” was hailed by a specialist magazine as one of the best of all. time, will appear alongside Gyan Riley, the inventive classical guitarist from Brooklyn, NY

The venue is the distinctively rural and laid-back Laurel B. Johnson Community Center located at 923 Hazel Point Road in Coyle, where the concerts in the woods began 12 years ago.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and guests can plan a pair of 45-minute sets around an intermission with cookies and a chat with the musicians and other music lovers.

As always, all ages are welcome, admission is free, and donations are welcome.

Gyan Riley will join Peppino D’Agostino in concert Saturday at the Coyle Community Center. (Photo courtesy of Gyan Riley)

As has become the norm, people who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face masks in this indoor public space, while fully vaccinated people are not required to mask themselves but can still do so according to their preferences. personal.

For more information on Saturday’s show and upcoming events, see Coyleconcerts.com or call 360-765-3449.

It has been a long road up to this point. McKinstry, a singer-songwriter himself, learned in 2019 that Norm Johnson, who started Concerts in the Woods, was planning to retire.

He admired the stage Johnson had created – both artist-friendly and ego-free, according to McKinstry – so he met with the community center’s board of directors and got the nod to become Johnson’s successor.

It was around the time of Coyle’s last concert before the pandemic, on November 17, 2019.

With the new year on the horizon, McKinstry has started planning a full list of shows for 2020.

Instead, the community center has remained silent during the pandemic year.

As indoor gatherings resume in Washington state this month, McKinstry happily joined Rainshadow Recording, the Fort Worden State Park studio, to book D’Agostino and Riley.

Rainshadow will host the two guitarists at an outdoor concert tonight – for which tickets are sold out.

The McKinstry event may well fill up too, reaching the community center’s capacity of 65 listeners.

Johnson, however, informed him that most concerts in the woods, remote as they are about 38 miles from Port Townsend, attract an average of 40 people to Coyle, which is on the Toandos Peninsula.

It’s an opportunity to witness the virtuosity of two world-class guitarists up close, McKinstry noted.

D’Agostino is known for his percussive effects, open chords and varied tastes: the recipe for what he calls “minestrone music”.

Riley, the son of new music icon and minimalism innovator Terry Riley, grew up in the Sierra foothills of California, first studied the violin, was fascinated by Jimi Hendrix, and lived in the Bay Area until his 2010 move to Brooklyn. He has made music with electric violinist Tracy Silverman and Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain, as well as with his pianist and vocalist father.

Will the men play together on Saturday night? McKinstry will leave that to them.

“I have a feeling that is something they would do in the end,” he said, adding that he would wait and see.

“I love the element of surprise in music,” said the new host.

As with the rest of the year, McKinstry has booked shows until November, with sunset mornings scheduled earlier. He knows that many people prefer to drive home when the sun is still shining.

He’s also avoided booking morning gigs when the Seahawks are playing.

It’s a quiet getaway to the community center, he added.

McKinstry’s motto: “Come for the ride and stay for the music.” ”

