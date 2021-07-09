Banking regulators should push Biden’s agenda forward despite the ‘acting’ label

WASHINGTON The Supreme Court ruling last month allowing President Joe Biden to fire Trump-appointed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency not only resets the political trajectory of Fannie Mae and regulator Freddie Mac. It also meant another agency without a Senate confirmed leader.

Three financial services regulators are now headed by an “interim” person. After Biden ousted FHFA director Mark Calabria, agency manager Sandra Thompson was quickly appointed interim director. She joined Dave Uejio, Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Acting Currency Controller Michael Hsu.

Without permanent leaders in place, long-term political goals such as reforming the community reinvestment law and planning a future for Fannie and Freddie could be slowed down, some observers have said. But analysts say the interim leaders are likely to draw inspiration from White House and Treasury Department officials, giving the administration greater power to set policy.

The most powerful financial regulator is [Treasury Secretary] Janet Yellen, said Jaret Seiberg, managing director of the Cowen Washington Research Group. I would turn to her for advice on what the regulatory agencies are going to do. “

Yellen worked with Hsu when he was chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Treasury is also a key player in determining the parameters surrounding government ownership and the eventual release of Fannie and Freddie.

The sacking of former FHFA director Mark Calabria has meant the housing regulator has become the third agency with the OCC and CFPB without a Senate confirmed leader. Analysts say the acting chiefs are likely drawing inspiration from the White House and the Treasury Department. Bloomberg News

“There is a former colleague of hers who runs the [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency]. She is the key counterparty required for any change in the contract between the government and Fannie and Freddie, ”Seiberg said. “I think the Treasury has a lot of influence on how the CFPB sees politics.

The Biden administration is waiting for Congress to vote to confirm Rohit Chopra, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, as director of the CFPB. The administration has also struggled to find consensus around a candidate for the post of Comptroller of the Currency.

Some analysts say vacancies in financial regulatory agencies hamper the ability of Biden administrations to advance his political agenda, as interim administrators have traditionally not used their leadership positions to implement major policy changes. .

But sources close to the financial services industry say the role of interim leaders in regulators has changed.

Traditionally, act [directors] were seen as gatekeepers, said Meg Tahyar, co-head of financial institutions and fintech at Davis Polk & Wardwell. But today it’s a different ball game. It’s just a whole different thing today. We have seen activists take action recently, and we have seen guards take action.

Jeff Naimon, a partner at Buckley, said officials appointed as interim heads of financial regulators have the ability to advance substantive policy priorities.

The people who are already in place are quite capable of moving the administration’s agenda forward because they are not just gatekeepers, Naimon said. They are actors.

Uejio and Hsu both aggressively walked out the door to signal a change in leadership for their agencies from the previous leadership under Trump. Yet the acting chiefs appointed under the Trump administration have also attempted to craft important policy.

Former interim controller Brian Brooks, who served in the final months of the Trump administration, crafted a controversial rule that would have prohibited banks from discriminating against legal industries that are politically disadvantaged. But the agency halted publication of the rule after Brooks left in January, and Hsu has signaled he will not reactivate it.

Some see in other decisions by Hsu, who was appointed interim controller in May, a sign that he intends to be more than a keeper. One of his first moves was to appoint a new chief legal adviser for the OCC, former Fed official Benjamin McDonough. More recently, he reorganized the management structure of OCCs so that the supervisory units report directly to the controller.

There was a little surprise that [Michael Hsu] moved quickly to install a new general counsel at the OCC, said a financial services lobbyist who spoke on condition of anonymity. In order for Hsu to make this move very quickly after being installed, acting suggests one of two things. Either you are going to act for a while and expect to act for a while, or maybe it was some kind of decision approved by others in the administration, that in this kind of guardian role, it is was a decision they wanted to Make.

Meanwhile, Uejio, who has served as CFPB’s interim director since Kathy Kraninger resigned in January, has pledged to swiftly penalize companies that have failed to provide relief to military veterans during the coronavirus pandemic and has emphasized racial equity when he took the helm.

Uejio has been extraordinarily active and energetic in changing the direction of the agency, Naimon said.

At the FHFA, Thompson, a former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. official, is already being considered a potential candidate for a full five-year term at the housing finance agency.

Everyone thinks she’s super skilled, the financial services lobbyist said. Shes got this great experience, both at the FDIC and the FHFA. I think there is a growing feeling that she could very well be playing the role of actress for a very long time. They can never name someone and just let her do the job as an actor. Thinking being, why go through the hassle of another confirmation in a 50-50 Senate where each confirmation takes up precious time?

Tahyar said the many openings at the level of financial services regulators could be the result of Biden administrations focusing on policy priorities outside of the financial services space.

It’s difficult to get consensus on who to appoint and there are other priorities, Tahyar said. The things that are happening in the financial sector right now, in terms of regulatory reform, are important but not urgent. Were not dealing with a house on fire.

The financial services lobbyist added that Democrats in Congress may not want to waste time confirming the heads of permanent agencies when other legislative priorities are more urgent.

Knowing how difficult and time-consuming appointments are and the fact that they potentially want to get this infrastructure deal on the ground in July, why not save time and bother to nominate people and let the actors do the job? said the financial services lobbyist.

In addition to openings at FHFA, OCC, and CFPB, there is a vacant seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and a vacant position of Vice President at the FDIC. Some observers say the inability of the Biden administrations to fill these positions is hampering its ability to pass a new regulatory agenda.

An eighth of Biden’s presidency is over and we don’t even have any candidates for the Comptroller of the Currency or the vacant Federal Reserve position, said Aaron Klein, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution. Time is a precious commodity and much of it has been wasted without candidates.

But Seiberg said acting directors working in agencies allow the administration to make policy.

For this administration, it’s a pretty good situation, Seiberg said. You have a very strong Secretary of the Treasury who seems to be leading the fire. And it’s hard to believe that the policies put in place by these interim administrators are going to be reversed by the permanent candidates that the Biden administration ultimately proposes.