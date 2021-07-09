Entertainment
‘Atypical’ Season 4: What the Netflix Show Got About Autism
As a protective parent and fan of Atypical Netflixs, I admit that I’m not ready for Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) to leave the nest or the streamers to be a poignant, heart-breaking comedy-drama about a family struggling with the autism to leave me for good.
I’ve watched Atypical since its debut in 2017, when Sam, who is high on the spectrum, was only 18 and faced the realities of every teenager’s life: dating, struggle for independence, impending adulthood. Now, the fourth and final season of the series, which begins Friday, finds Sam leaving the safety of his Connecticut home and venturing into a confusing world that often seems bewildered by him.
Watching your child fend for themselves is bittersweet for most parents. But for those of us who have spent every waking hour helping our sons or daughters acclimate to a neurotypical world, from decoding mysterious social cues to tolerating the tactile aggression of clothing labels to the constant guard against those who might try to tear them down because of their differences is particularly heartbreaking and terrifying.
The final 10 episodes of Atypical skillfully address these fears and more, cementing the series’ legacy as one of the best series for dealing with autism and its butterfly effect on family, friends and loved ones. Both hilarious and moving, irreverent and reaffirming, Season 4 aptly chronicles the final stages of Sams’ evolution towards self-determination and the South Pole.
Sam would be the first to tell you that some species of Antarctic penguins leave the nest a few weeks after they are born, and he sees his journey more as a migration than a flight from the henhouse. Sam has always filtered his understanding of the neurotypical world through his deep obsession with impenetrable glaciers, enigmatic marine life, and the complex social order of penguin towers. Surviving an inhospitable climate is a matter of adaptation.
Unlike most animals, the lens of a penguin’s eye changes shape, he says during one of Atypical’s many internal monologues. When he is on earth, he becomes flatter, like a human. When it is underwater, it becomes round, like a fish. So no matter where a penguin goes, everything is in focus. … Sometimes I wish I had penguin eyes. So I could see clearly wherever I was.
The beauty, heart, and spirit of the show has always been centered on how deeply it taps into Sam’s unique challenges, as well as those of his family, as they navigate the life of the Specter together. Sam’s fiercely protective mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) would do anything to help her son, and while his estrangement is a good thing, it sets off all his alarms. Her reluctant father Doug (Michael Rapaport) has learned to be more present, but it’s an ongoing process. And her sarcastic younger sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), a natural leader who once took up less space because her brother needed more, needs to step back and take charge of her destiny.
The Gardners were shaped by each other, which is of course true for any family. But Atypical reframes the themes of coming of age, the rigors of parenthood and the pressures of keeping a family together by adding disability. The emotional intensity is magnified on one side with Casey and Elsa and toned down on the other with Sam and Doug. Common ideas about selfishness and altruism are overthrown. Sacrifice abounds, yet no one is a saint. In the past, children would fight on the floor and hang out on the kitchen floor. Parents made a mistake to escape the pressures of their home. They broke up to come back together; their cohesion was forged by fire.
Created by Robia Rashid (How I Met Your Mother), Atypical was initially criticized for not featuring artists on the spectrum. By season 2, however, the series had hired consultants such as Elaine Hall from The Miracle Project and David Finch, author of the Journal of Best Practices. The series also brought in several disabled actors to play characters like Jasper (Domonique Brown) and Sid (Tal Anderson) and scenes in which the characters meet for groups of students or at the Disability Services office of the. college have become eye-opening discussions about the trials of navigation. the everyday while on the spectrum. They are also loaded with funny moments: what do you master? Sam asks his peer for a college poll. Prevent tooth decay, Jasper responds frankly.
Atypical has managed to avoid the preciosity that has often plagued other shows or films that have tried to dramatize stories about autism or create characters with intellectual disabilities. The series cuts through tension and taboo with lively humor, often bordering on sassy, but Sam is never the butt of a joke. The risk paid off and allowed continued gags that remind viewers that the Gardners are not the Cleavers. After Casey sends his brother a handmade award in recognition of your extreme lameness, it is written that he’s hung on Sams’ fridge for the whole of Season 4.
I would like to give Atypical an award for capturing the bittersweet journey of raising a different child, from a mother like Elsa who saw herself as a retaining wall between a cruel world and the complex soul that is his son. And with the series ending, I may be able to loosen my grip a bit, like Elsa did, and let her journey to adulthood begin.
Atypical
Or: Netflix
When: Anytime, from Friday
Rating: TV-14 (may not be suitable for children under 14)
