Birds inspire artwork at Northwind Art Best Gallery

PORT TOWNSEND – “If I Had Wings,” a 2D and 3D exhibition celebrating birds as a metaphor, is on display at the Northwind Art Best Gallery.

The exhibition is open until August 29 at the gallery, 701 Water Street. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

The work is by Martha Pfanschmidt, Marie Hassett, Chris Maynard, Robin and John Gumaelius, Margaret Woodcock, Stephen O’Donnell, Margaret Van Patten, Keaney Rathbun and Bethany Rowland. The works in the exhibition range from acrylic to oil, intaglio prints and mixed media sculpture, including the art of pen and fiber.

The online artist conferences will take place on July 21 and August 11 at 7 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions.

Both Zoom Online events are free, but registration is required on NorthwindArt.org.

On July 21, Rathbun will lead the live Zoom conversation among the exhibiting artists on July 21. On August 11, Pfanschmidt will be joined by some of the other artists from “If I Had Wings” to talk informally about the exhibition and their work.

“Throughout history, we humans have observed and interacted with the birds around us,” one artist said in a statement.

“We created stories about them to understand and explain the natural world and our place in it. The bird has long been considered a symbol of strength, joy, fragility, freedom, spirituality and vulnerability. It has also been used by artists to express their understanding of what it means to be human. ”

The artists

• Pfanschmidt has worked as a professional artist since she joined a printmaking studio in 1982. She currently works with paper and prints, encaustic paint and baked glass.

She taught at university and privately for over 30 years.

Represented by the Waterstone Gallery in Portland, Oregon, and the Davidson Gallery in Seattle, his works are in collections around the world.

• O’Donnell is entirely self-taught, and his paintings are notable for genre exploration, explicit historicism, obsessive attention to detail and humor, organizers said.

His work – both literary and visual – has appeared in the literary magazines “Nailed”, “Menacing Hedge” and “Gertrude”. He and his wife, graphic designer Gigi Little, recently published “The Untold Gaze,” a collection of Stephen’s paintings paired with short fictions by 33 authors.

• Hassett explains his mixed media and textile art technique: “My work explores our relationship with the natural world – birds are hand drawn and embroidered using threads like miniature brush strokes.

“Shadows and tints are created using long and short stitches, with kimono scraps and various papers and fabrics glued and sewn for each piece.”

• Maynard has been working with feathers since the age of 12. His feather boxes are created with tiny eye surgery scissors, forceps and magnifying glasses passed down from his family.

Maynard combines his solid knowledge of biology and ecology in this art.

• Sculptors Robin and John Gumaelius agree that together a secret part of the serious process is stories in birds that can be surprising.

The nuances of welding the feet, for example, are “all taken into account – everything is important for the end result”.

• Van Patten is an engraver who uses intaglio techniques to create her prints. His intricate work is very rich in symbolism, with color and form providing layers of meaning, organizers said.

Van Patten is an alumnus of Pacific Northwest College of Art, where she obtained her BFA in printmaking.

• Rathbun stated that his works are autobiographical accounts.

“The images are figurative and gestural and are deceptively simple metaphors of the human experience,” she said.

Rathbun’s bas-reliefs are created by sculpting and painting linoleum, which adds a sense of sculptural depth to paintings, giving them weight and mass.

• Rowland began a regular practice of drawing and painting over 20 years ago with Phil Sylvester at the Drawing Studio in Portland, Ore.

“I learned that a particular mark or brushstroke done with commitment could lead me to a richer and more complex understanding of my subject,” she said. “Using transparent color layers and levels of abstraction, painting is my medium of discovery.”

“Walking Meditation” by Martha Pfanschmidt is on view until August 29.



