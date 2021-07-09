MSG Entertainment Completes Acquisition of MSG Networks | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 9, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of MSG Networks Inc. This merger creates a leading entertainment and media company with greater scale and greater great diversity of income, and a commitment to providing unforgettable experiences.

The combined company includes renowned sites, entertainment brands and regional sports and entertainment networks which together create a powerful platform for partners, advertisers and consumers. This portfolio, combined with increased financial flexibility, better positions the company to pursue current and future growth initiatives such as mobile sports games and the company’s planned state-of-the-art Las Vegas site, MSG Sphere. In addition, as a result of this transaction, the Company is expected to achieve significant tax savings, as well as cost synergies and savings on interest charges.

Andrew Lustgarten will continue to serve as President of MSG Entertainment, and Andrea Greenberg will join MSG Entertainment and serve as President and CEO of MSG Networks, both reporting to the Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, James Dolan.

Mr. Lustgarten said: We are delighted to complete this transaction, creating a stronger and more diverse company with both strategic and financial advantages. We look forward to using our collective portfolio of complementary assets to generate new opportunities for clients and partners, as well as long-term value for shareholders.

Ms Greenberg said: MSG Networks now benefits from being part of a larger company with greater resources that will be used to achieve the goals of the combined company. These include pursuing new initiatives in entertainment and media with the ultimate goal of driving continued growth.

As a result of the merger, shareholders of MSG Networks received 0.172 Class A or Class B common shares of MSG Entertainment for each Class A or Class B common share of MSG Networks held, as applicable. The merger has been structured to be considered tax exempt for US federal income tax purposes for MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks and their shareholders.

Moelis & Company LLC and The Raine Group acted as independent financial advisers and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as independent legal advisers to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of MSG Entertainment. PJT Partners, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acted as advisers to the management of MSG Entertainment in connection with the transaction. LionTree Advisors LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as independent financial advisers and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as independent legal counsel to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of MSG Networks. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as advisor to the management of MSG Networks in connection with the transaction. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal counsel to the Dolan family.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production of Christmas show with the Radio City Rockettes and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains statements which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as believes, expects, may, will, should, seeks, approximately, intends, plans, estimates, projects, strategy or anticipates, or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed transaction, pro forma descriptions of the combined company and its operations, integration and transition plans, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance. . Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to. be limited to the following factors: the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics and all related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; Ability of MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks to effectively manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response by government authorities and certain professional sports leagues; the risk that the early tax treatment of the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks will not be obtained; current and potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks; the risk that the proposed transaction will disrupt the current business plans and operations of MSG Entertainment or MSG Networks; the ability of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks to retain and hire key personnel; unforeseen costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; potential adverse effects or changes in the business relationships of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks resulting from the completion of the transaction; the perceptions of the financial community and the rating agencies of each of MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks and of their business, operations, financial condition and industry in which they operate; strategic or financial advantages or opportunities; the impact of the merger on the liquidity position or financial flexibility and other potential impacts of the transaction; opportunities related to mobile sports games or growth initiatives; and the potential impact of general economic, political and business factors on MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the transaction between MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks, are further discussed in the proxy statement / joint prospectus filed by MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks with the SEC on June 4, 2021 in as part of the transaction proposal. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may pose currently unknown risks or amplify the risks associated with many of these factors.

In addition, future performance and actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties which relate more broadly to the overall financial and business condition of MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks, including those described in more detail in the documents filed by MSG Entertainments and MSG Networks with the SEC, including their respective annual reports. Reports on Form 10-K, Subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC, including the sections entitled Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations which are contained therein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are posted, and MSG Entertainment and MSG Networks each disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005231/en/

CONTACT: Kimberly Kerns

Executive Vice President and Head of Communications

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

[email protected]

(212) 465-6442 Ari Danes, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

[email protected]

(212) 465-6072

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIAL MEDIA EVENTS / CONCERTS OTHER SPORTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING MUSIC ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/09/2021 08:30 / DISC: 07/09/2021 08:32

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005231/en