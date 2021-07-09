22 TV Actors You Didn’t Know Were Linked To Bollywood Celebrities

While everyone wants to be part of the Bollywood family, but, this time we dig deep into and find out about the Bollywood celebrities who have families in the TV industry. Let us know who these celebrities and TV actors are working in the same industry.

1.Surilie Gautam and Yami Gautam

Surilie Gautam started it with Meet Mila Re Rabba, a Sony TV show. She is the younger sister of Yami Gautam. So far, Surilie has starred in one Punjabi TV show and two films.

Source: nettv4u

2.Preetika Rao and Amrita Rao

Preetika is a television actress who has seen the Beintehaa show. The show performed very well in 2013-14 before it aired. She is the sister of Amrita Rao. However, Preetika also rejected many Bollywood films before appearing on television.

Source: woodgram

3.Ayub Khan and Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

Son of veteran actors Begum Para and Nasir Khan. He was mainly part of the television industry. He is also the nephew of Saira Banu and the late Dilip Kumar. He made his debut in the Mahabharat and went on to work on many great shows.

Source: postoast

4.Anup Soni and Raj Babbar

The host of the popular Crime Oil show Anup Soni is the son-in-law of Bollywood actor Raj Babbar. Anup has also worked in numerous Bollywood films. He is not only an actor but also a model, a presenter and a politician.

Source: nationalheraldindia

5. Madalsa Sharma and Mithun Chakraborty

Madalsa is a television actress working on a show called Anupamaa. Madalsa Sharma is the daughter-in-law of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

Source: wiki

6.Arya Babbar and Raj Babbar

Arya Babbar is the eldest son of Raj Babbar. Although he started his career in Bollywood, he now works in television. His role as Lanka Naresh Ravana on Sony’s hit TV show is popular.

Source: letuspublish

7.Ishita Dutta and Tanushree Dutta

Ishita, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, is in the television industry. She is known for her lead role in Ek Ghar Banaunga.

Source: telanganatoday

8.Ragini Khanna and Govinda

Ragini, who is a famous television actress, also belongs to a famous family. She is the niece of famous Bollywood actor Govinda. His older brother Amit Khanna is also an actor. Also, a proud granddaughter of classical singer Nirmala Devi. Ragini debuted in 2008.

Source: hamaraphotos

9. Aarti Singh and Govinda

Aarti is a TV actress who has been a part of many wonderful TV shows like Udaan. She is also the niece of famous Bollywood actor Govinda.

Source: nettv4u.

10..Niketan Dheer and Pankaj Dheer

Niketan has also been featured in Bollywood television and films. He is also the son of actor Pankaj Dheer. He also played a role in the movie Chennai Express.

Source: DNA

11.Somya Seth and Govinda

Somya is also an actor in the Govinda family. She is known for her role as the protagonist in the Navya television series which airs on Star Plus. Her mother, Veena Seth, is also a stage actress.

Source: aujourd’huianniversary.in

12.Nimai Bali and Sanjay Dutt

Nimai Bali made his debut in a fantasy series Chandrakanta. He is the cousin of Sanjay Dutt. He has established himself very well as a villain in the television industry.

Source: iwmbuzz

13. Krushna Abhishek and Govinda

Krishna, well known for his comedy, is Govinda’s nephew. He’s been on television for a few years now. Krishna also made films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment for which he received a lot of appreciation.

Source: DNA

14 Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan

Shakti Mohan, who started her career in Dance India Dance is the sister of famous Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan. She has always marveled in her career by being part of films, shows, choreography.

Source: Platinum list

15.Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy

Rohit has been in the television industry for a long time. He is the younger brother of popular television and film actor Ronit Roy. Rohit is also the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi.

Source: who is buya

16. Neelima Azeem and Pankak Kapoor

Neelima Azeem, mother of Shahid Kapoor was also a very famous television actor. She also became a part of many historical and dramatic films later. Neelima married Pankaj Kapoor, actor-director and writer. However, they later divorced.

17.Ruslaan Mumtaz and Anjana Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz popularly known for his film Mera Phela Phela Pyaar is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz who has given several hit Bollywood films.

Source: Indian forums

18.Purbi Joshi and Sari Joshi

Purbi Joshi is the daughter of national award winner diva Sarita Joshi. She started her career as a model and later became part of television and many Bollywood movies.

Source: tribune India

19. Purab Kohli and Shekhar Kapur

Purab Kholi made his debut with a TV show Zee. But he became famous thanks to his video jockey on Channel V. He worked extensively on television and also actively works in Bollywood. He is also the nephew of famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Source: siasat.com

20.Karanvir Bohra and Ram Kumar Bohra

Karanvir is known for the successful Ekta Kapoors series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He had been working in the television industry for a long time now. He is also the grandson of actor / producer / director Ram Kumar Bohra.

Source: nettv4u.

21.Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar

Supriya is an actress, director and producer. She rose to fame thanks to her popular show Tu Tu Main Main as Radha Verma. She has done TV shows like Sasural Genda Phool and Kadvee Khattee Meethi.

Source: nettv4u.

22.Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur

Popularly known as Hansa Parekh of Khichdi, she has been a part of television history for a long time. Sister of actor Ratna Pathak who is also an actor. Supriya married Pankaj Kapur in 1988, who is also an actor, director and writer.