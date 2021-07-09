All new and old characters





Fear Street Part 2: 1978 continues Netflix’s highly anticipated horror trilogy. Here’s a guide to the film’s cast and the characters they play.

Netflix’s New Horror Trilogy Continues With Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 here is a guide to the cast of new and old characters. Inspired by the popular novels of RL Stine, director and co-writer Leigh Janiak brings the saga to the screen for a trilogy of Fear street movies. Telling a murderous story through three distinct chapters, each film explores an era in Shadyside’s twisted history. In the process, each chapter pays homage to a different genre of horror. Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 channels classic ’90s teen slasher flicks like Scream, with a touch of supernatural elements like those of Stephen King He. After a clash with some of the well-off residents of Sunnyvale, a group of teenagers on the wrong side of the slopes (aka Shadyside) find themselves chased by malicious forces. Although some tragically lose their lives, a trio make it through the horrific night. Sadly, a final prick in the tail reveals the survivors are far from out of the woods but with many questions left unanswered by Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 and a cliffhanger directly setting up the highly anticipated second installment. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Ending & Sarah Fier’s Curse Explained With Janiak again directing and co-writing (alongside Zak Olkewicz), Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 picks up where things left off. As Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.) search for answers regarding the unfolding nightmare, the action revisits the traumatic events that struck Camp Nightwing in 1978. Drawing inspiration from the previous one Friday 13 movies, Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 focuses on a massacre perpetrated by the Nightwing Killer, an ax maniac also possessed by a vengeful ex-witch: Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel). It’s a massacre that recluse C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs) miraculously survived, but her sister (and several others) tragically did not survive. As the prequel story unfolds, new light is shed on the larger curse of Shadyside. Here’s a breakdown of the new and old characters in Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 and from where you can know each of the actors. Actors and main characters of Fear Street 1978 Emily Rudd as Cindy Berman – An innocent counselor from Camp Nightwing eager to leave her life and Shadyside tendencies behind. In addition to playing Daenerys Targaryen in the Nerdist viral Game of thrones parody, Rudd plays Heidi on The CWs Dynasty remake.

– An innocent counselor from Camp Nightwing eager to leave her life and Shadyside tendencies behind. In addition to playing Daenerys Targaryen in the Nerdist viral Game of thrones parody, Rudd plays Heidi on The CWs Dynasty remake. Sadie Sink as Ziggy Berman – Cindy’s rebellious younger sister and a camper at Camp Nightwing. Sink is best known for playing fan favorite Max Mayfield on Strange things, one of the creators of which received an acknowledgment in the Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 credits.

– Cindy’s rebellious younger sister and a camper at Camp Nightwing. Sink is best known for playing fan favorite Max Mayfield on Strange things, one of the creators of which received an acknowledgment in the Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 credits. Ryan Simpkins as Alice – Cindy’s former best friend and current antagonist. Simpkins is best known for his first work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Revolutionary route and play Jewel Irons in the Uncontrollable guide mini-series.

– Cindy’s former best friend and current antagonist. Simpkins is best known for his first work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Revolutionary route and play Jewel Irons in the Uncontrollable guide mini-series. Ted Sutherland as Nick Goode – A junior counselor who bonds with Ziggy and counts on his family heritage to be the sheriff. Sutherland also played Percy on The Walking Dead: The World Beyond series and played a brief role in Fate Patrol.

– A junior counselor who bonds with Ziggy and counts on his family heritage to be the sheriff. Sutherland also played Percy on The Walking Dead: The World Beyond series and played a brief role in Fate Patrol. McCabe Slye as Tommy Slater – Cindy’s good-natured boyfriend. Slye’s previous credits include Travis in the short-lived musical series, Get up, and Ryan in the 2018 crime drama starring Nicole Kidman: Destructive. The new actors and characters of Fear Street 1978 Chiara Aurélia as Sheila – Ziggy’s sadistic bully. Aurelia is best known for the record breaking Freeform series: Cruel summer, playing Jeanette Turner in season 2.

– Ziggy’s sadistic bully. Aurelia is best known for the record breaking Freeform series: Cruel summer, playing Jeanette Turner in season 2. Sam Brooks as Arnie – Alice’s drug aficionado boyfriend. Brooks can also be seen playing Travis Thomas in Star girl season 1.

– Alice’s drug aficionado boyfriend. Brooks can also be seen playing Travis Thomas in Star girl season 1. Drew Scheid as Gary – Tommy’s best friend and colleague. Scheid recently played Geoff Gabeheart on HBO Easttown mare.

– Tommy’s best friend and colleague. Scheid recently played Geoff Gabeheart on HBO Easttown mare. Michael Provost as Kurt – An overzealous Sunnyvale advisor at Camp Nightwing. The actor is best known as Brick Armstrong in the controversial Netflix seriesInsatiable.

– An overzealous Sunnyvale advisor at Camp Nightwing. The actor is best known as Brick Armstrong in the controversial Netflix seriesInsatiable. Jacqi Vene as Joan – A free-spirited Shadyside advisor with an attraction to Kurt. Vene also plays Jenna Ross in the recent independent film. When today ends.

– A free-spirited Shadyside advisor with an attraction to Kurt. Vene also plays Jenna Ross in the recent independent film. When today ends. Brandon Spink as Will Goode – Nick’s easy-going younger brother and future mayor of Sunnyvale. Spink’s past credits include Young Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Noah Kirsch in spy drama Berlin station.

– Nick’s easy-going younger brother and future mayor of Sunnyvale. Spink’s past credits include Young Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Noah Kirsch in spy drama Berlin station. Dylan Gage as Jeremy – A serious young camper caught in the timeline of events when Fear streetthe killers start to rampage. Gage appears briefly in Strange things season 3 and plays Gabe in the acclaimed Hulu comedy series Pen15.

– A serious young camper caught in the timeline of events when Fear streetthe killers start to rampage. Gage appears briefly in Strange things season 3 and plays Gabe in the acclaimed Hulu comedy series Pen15. Marcelle LeBlanc as Becky – One of Sheila’s sidekicks. In addition to appearing in Strange things, LeBlanc plays Stacy in Cobra Kai Season 3, Episode 1, “Aftermath”.

– One of Sheila’s sidekicks. In addition to appearing in Strange things, LeBlanc plays Stacy in Cobra Kai Season 3, Episode 1, “Aftermath”. Eden Campbell as Annie – Sheila’s other disciple at Camp Nightwing. Campbell’s previous roles include Rachel in Country Z and Katie in The mortuary collection. The actors and returning characters from Fear Street 1978 Kiana Madeira as Deena Johnson – Deena is a survivor of Street of Fear Part 1: 1994, still trying to restore Sam. Madeira is also known for playing Moe Truax in Trinkets.

– Deena is a survivor of Street of Fear Part 1: 1994, still trying to restore Sam. Madeira is also known for playing Moe Truax in Trinkets. Benjamin Flores Jr. as Josh Johnson – Deena’s brother and another survivor. Flores Jr. also plays Eugene in Showtime’s Your Honor series.

– Deena’s brother and another survivor. Flores Jr. also plays Eugene in Showtime’s Your Honor series. Olivia Scott Welch as Sam – Deena’s girlfriend also returns, still in the grip of the Shadyside Witch. Welch is best known for playing Heather Nill in Panic

– Deena’s girlfriend also returns, still in the grip of the Shadyside Witch. Welch is best known for playing Heather Nill in Panic Gillian Jacobs as C. Berman – The recluse survivor of Camp Nightwing also returns, finally appearing fully to meet Deena and Josh. The acclaimed actress is arguably best known for playing Britta Perry in Community. Regardless, Jacobs has played many notable roles since Community finished, on large and small screens.

– The recluse survivor of Camp Nightwing also returns, finally appearing fully to meet Deena and Josh. The acclaimed actress is arguably best known for playing Britta Perry in Community. Regardless, Jacobs has played many notable roles since Community finished, on large and small screens. Jordana Spiro as Nurse Mary Lane – Kate’s mysterious neighbor (Julia Rehwald) returns, revealed to have been a nurse at Camp Nightwing. Spiro also plays Sarah Weller on Blind spot and Rachel on Ozark.

– Kate’s mysterious neighbor (Julia Rehwald) returns, revealed to have been a nurse at Camp Nightwing. Spiro also plays Sarah Weller on Blind spot and Rachel on Ozark. Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode – The adult version of Nick, now the town sheriff, reappears. Robert Langdon’s future actor is currently best known for playing Nate Sofrelli on HBO Succession and Matt Mitchell on the Hulu miniseries, A teacher.

– The adult version of Nick, now the town sheriff, reappears. Robert Langdon’s future actor is currently best known for playing Nate Sofrelli on HBO Succession and Matt Mitchell on the Hulu miniseries, A teacher. Matthew Zuk as adult Will Goode – The adult version of Will, now the mayor of Sunnyvale, also makes an appearance. Zuk’s credits include Fate Patrolis the negative man.

– The adult version of Will, now the mayor of Sunnyvale, also makes an appearance. Zuk’s credits include Fate Patrolis the negative man. Jordyn DiNatale as Ruby Lane – Undead Fear street killer, Ruby Lane, returns with her song to help terrorize Camp Nightwing. DiNatale also plays Rory on The work.

– Undead Fear street killer, Ruby Lane, returns with her song to help terrorize Camp Nightwing. DiNatale also plays Rory on The work. Kevin Waterman as Henry “The Milkman” Rooker – Another terrifying figure from Shadyside’s past. Waterman plays the infamous Florida Man in Atlanta and performed stunts on a variety of films, including Black Widow.

– Another terrifying figure from Shadyside’s past. Waterman plays the infamous Florida Man in Atlanta and performed stunts on a variety of films, including Black Widow. Emily Brobst as Billy Barker – A previously possessed third Shadyside killer who returns for another round at bat. The stuntwoman and actress is credited in everything from TV shows like Big little lies to cinematic blockbusters like X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

– A previously possessed third Shadyside killer who returns for another round at bat. The stuntwoman and actress is credited in everything from TV shows like Big little lies to cinematic blockbusters like X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Elizabeth Scopel as Sarah Fier – A bit like in Street of Fear Part 1: 1994, the woman at the heart of Shadyside’s curse is once again interviewed and overlooks the events plaguing Camp Nightwing and its residents. Scopel’s past credits also include Chicago Med, starring Britt Mills. With the return of the trilogy in 1666, the presence of Sarah Fier in Fear street will probably become even more pronounced after Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 and before the official conclusion of the saga. More: What To Expect From Fear Street Part 2 Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice Gets November 2021 Release Date

