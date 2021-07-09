Naga Chaitanya makes Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha”





Naga Chaitanya broke the news by posting a photo of himself with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan.

Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who is also the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, makes his Bollywood debut with the key role of Bala in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor joined the team which is currently filming a major program in Ladakh. The news is now official with Naga Chaitanya posting a photo of the filming location on Twitter. Naga Chaitanya wrote that he was grateful in the post, with the hashtags #Bala and #Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga Chaitanya can be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Laal Singh director Chaddha Advait Chandan in the photo. Both actors wear army uniforms. The film is jointly funded by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead female role. According to sources, Naga Chaitanya followed a strict fitness regimen to train for the role. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. On the Tollywood side, we will see Naga Chaitanya in the long-awaited film Love story with Sai Pallavi as female protagonist. It is headed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, which was due to hit theaters on April 14, 2021, has been postponed by directors due to the second wave of the pandemic. Naga Chaitanya has also completed filming for his next project. Thank you edited by Vikram K Kumar. Meanwhile, his father Akkineni Nagarjuna will also play a key role in another Bollywood film. Brahmastre, with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others. Actress Samantha Akkineni, a popular South Indian actress and wife of Naga Chaitanya, made her Bollywood debut with season 2 of The family man, which was recently posted on Amazon Prime Video. Lily: Personal freedom is like breathing: interview with “Sara” director Jude

