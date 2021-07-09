Entertainment
Jason Isbell to perform first postponed concert in St. Augustine
When Jason isbell and his group, the 400 Unit, take the stage at Saint-Augustin Amphitheater Sunday, the 2020 concert season finally begins.
Isbell was originally scheduled to perform at the amphitheater on March 27, 2020. Due to the pandemic, the show was postponed to August 20, 2020. This turned out too early, so it was moved again, to July 8 of this year. . A final gesture was made in the spring, and the show is now scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m.
It’s not that unusual. When the pandemic shut down the entire entertainment industry in mid-March 2020, more than 125 concerts were scheduled at major venues in the region. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank field, Daily Square, the Florida Theater, the Times-Union Center, the Ponte Vedra concert hall and the Saint-Augustin Amphitheater. Of these shows, 58 were outright canceled and 68 were rescheduled at least once.
But of all those musical concerts that were on the books in March 2020, the Isbell one will be the first to take place. (Comedian Jo Koy gave a postponed concert at the Times-Union Center and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro performed at the WJCT Soundstage in June.)
Isbell’s show will be the first of nine concerts at the amphitheater this summer that were scheduled to take place last year. The Florida Theater has over 20 events from last year still on the ’21 schedule. Every site in the region has at least a handful of events carried over from ’20. And more than 30 shows have been postponed from 2020 to 2022.
This creates a bit of an impasse on the local concert schedule. Times-Union’s Ticket Tracker feature, which lists upcoming concerts, included 103 shows on the schedule between July 5, 2019 and the end of this year; This week’s Ticket Tracker lists 161 shows by the end of the year. After a spring of limited crowds and pod seating, most shows are now sold out at full capacity.
Now the question is whether there are enough local fans to fill all of these seats and if they have enough disposable income to buy all of these tickets. This is hard to predict, as the tickets for the postponed events were probably bought over a year ago (by the way, the ticket seller has been keeping your money the entire time, not the artist), so the money may not be the problem. But fans can only attend a certain number of concerts, so you might be able to find unexpected good seats for some shows.
A few observations on the concert schedule for the remainder of ’21:
There are a lot of shows, but there aren’t a lot of big names. Elton john, Street boys, Ringo starr, Rod stewart and a stadium show featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Joan Jett and Poison were all pushed back to ’22
The biggest shows scheduled in the Jacksonville area this year are Michael Bublé, which opens its tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in August, and the Hella Mega Tour, which brings Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer to TIAA Bank Field at the end of July.
Fans of bands that have had their own TV show will be in for a treat in mid-October, when the Jonah Brothers and the Monkees are in town the same weekend.
Fans will also be faced with tough choices. the Zac Brown Band play at Daily’s Place the same night Shinedown plays the Saint-Augustin amphitheater, for example. Steve earle, Lady A and one Meatloaf tribute show play the same day in August, just like TLC and Kenny g in September, Top ZZ and the Steep Canyon Rangers in October and Ricky skaggs and Former Domination in December.
We lost some good ones. Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, Journey, Foreigner and Tenacious D shows have been canceled and not booked.
The concert program is favorable to football fans. Fans attending Jaguars home games will be able to enjoy pre-game night shows at local venues in Trippie Red, Parquet floors, CCM, Kenny g, Alice cooper, Kathleen madigan andLewis Black. Luc Combs, one of the country’s hottest names, plays at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 29, the day before the Florida-Georgia game in the parking lot.
