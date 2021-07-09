You won’t believe how bad the reviews of these cult Bollywood movies were when they were released

No one can decide how well a movie can be received. Many of the Bollywood films that are now public favorites, didn’t have great things written about them. In fact, they’ve been declared flops by critics. And yet, years later, they have the status of “cult” films.

Here are a few that have had generally terrible reviews:

1. Sholay

This 1975 classic written by SalimJaved and directed by Ramesh Sippy is one of the most iconic Indian films. And yet, here’s what critics read when it was released.

GP Sippy’s huge and flashy “Sholay” directed by Ramesh Sippy has everything a big budget can ask for except high intelligence, artistry and purpose.

Dead embers. A seriously failed attempt.

– KL Amladi from India today

Graft a western onto the Indian middle, the film remains imitation western, neither here nor there, could have gone easy on the representation of violence.

– Filmfare

2. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

With Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, this 2001 film received mixed reviews, but for the most part no one expected it to be remembered decades later.

It’s not a bad deal at the end of a long day. There are parts where you will really enjoy the court game between a game hero and a beautiful heroine with beautiful lines and good gestures. However, a part does not make a whole.

– The Hindu

Director Gautham Menon chose the right script to remake in Hindi, but the presentation is not absorbing in its entirety. The film should be cut at least 20-25 minutes for best impact.

– Taran Adarsh

The music in the film is absolutely correct. But I would have preferred songs of lesser importance, because they are quite indifferent to the narration. In addition, most of the songs have excessively steep endings. Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Meim may not have an attraction to the stars. But it is certainly entertaining and enjoyable.

– Rédiff

3. Rockstar

the film by Imtiaz Ali in 2001, Rock star received mixed reviews and some even criticized Ranbir’s character for being too dramatic.

Jordan is more like Devdas than her idol Jim Morrison. On the surface, the film tells the story of an idiot on the guitar turning into an angry “rock star”, an expression that can perhaps give the “great” impression of being the term most abused. English language (my boss sarcastically calls me rock star because I play guitar). But this movie is devoid of any insight into an artist’s angst, try it out citing Jalaluddin Rumi.

– Sumit Bhattacharya, Rediff

But despite all the frantic movements in space that Rock star deals, the movie is really not going anywhere. It seems oddly static. Rock star is a concert gone bad. Rock star has a Sufi soul. If only he had been freed and allowed to do all the pork!

– NDTV

Imtiaz Ali discovered its baroque side and it is a terrible thing to see. Everything is in excess. Newbie Nargis Fakhri is painful to watch. AR Rahman’s music is the soul of the film. What is missing is the spine, leaving only a jelly in place.

– India today

Ali tries to take it to the next level and likens love and music to a spiritual experience and the editing at the end is proof of that, but the film’s pacing and its many plot loopholes are not. Rock star works on so many levels, but it fails miserably on so many others

– Reuters

Imtiaz Ali’s latest is yet another great product where a promising new age director fails to translate his thought into something convincing.

– The Hindu

4. Nayak

This film by Anil Kapoor is the one that all Indian children grew up watching. Not only was it a business failure, but it also received some unflattering reviews, can you believe it?

It’s not quite breathtaking from the way crooner Shankar Mahadevan was in one of his hit pop acts. It would have been nice. It’s out of breath like a guy would be if he’d been running for hours without knowing where he’s going. The intention is good, no doubt, but the execution is infinitely worse than what the policies have reduced India to a complete mess. Nayak is a patchwork that is neither pretty nor useful.

– Time of Hindustan

Anil Kapoor strives to live the character and succeeds to some extent. The actor is only in good shape in a few restricted sequences and this thanks to a poor script. Rani Mukherji has no role to play. In fact, Pooja Batra has a better role than she does. Generally, NAYAK does not meet the gargantuan expectations generated by a film of this magnitude. Its weak second half and high price will see most of its distributors in the red. Disappointing.

– Taran Adarsh

5. Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, this 2004 film is said to have “missed the mark”.

Dil Chahta Hai was refreshing and unconventional. Lakshya is not that inventive. Lakshya at its moments. But is that everything you expected from one of the long-awaited films of 2004?

– Rédiff

Farhan misses the target. The movie really picks up after Karan’s transformation, but over time, with several songs and lapses, it’s too late.

– India time

Although the history has a lot of twists and turns in the first half, the problem is that everything is going at a very lethargic and slow pace. In fact, the narrative unfolds at such a leisurely pace throughout that an average Indian filmmaker would start to feel restless after awhile.

– Taran Adarsh

6. Agneepath

Considered one of Amitabh Bachchan’s best performances,Agneepath was recorded as a box office flop and his voice was criticized.

But the biggest loss of movie is the voice of Amitabh Bachchans. He delivered the dialogue in a different voice (similar to what Marlon Brando did in The Godfather) which will not be accepted by the public. Moreover the mix is ​​not clear, its dialogues are in places incomprehensible.

– Komal Nahta

The narrative has been at a slow pace for the past hour or so. Another fact that worked against the film’s advantage was its weak story.

– Satish Naidu

7. Jagga Jasoos

Musically released in 2017, this film not only did poorly at the box office, but also received mixed reviews. But now, years later, he’s become a crowd favorite.

Anurag Basu Jagga jasoos is a Disney certified children’s musical film. Sadly, it’s not as fancy as the regular Disney merchandise. Kudos to the filmmaker for giving it a try, but this whimsical adventure story across continents isn’t as good as it could have been.

– Filmfare

The writing exudes joyful abandonment and warmth at the start. However, it soon starts to weaken in some places and you end up losing your attention. Too many subplots dilute the main node of the movie and suddenly you find yourself craving that warmth that you have been missing for a while.

– Filmibeat

8. Dil Se …

This 1998 Mani Ratnam film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta in roles that have become iconic. However, this film was called Mani Ratnam’s worst at the time.

We ALL make mistakes. Now with Dil Se, Mani Ratnam made his first blunder. Often implausible, often moving awkwardly from character to character, and often just plain boring, this 15 reel leaves us confused and depressed.

– Filmfare

But with Dil Se …, the last part of his trilogy of love at the time of terrorism, Mani misses a stage. But the biggest problem is that Dil Se ... takes himself too seriously. High in technique and low in emotion, each picture longs for depth and after a while everything gets a bit boring. Amid the reels of guts produced by Bollywood every week, Dil Se … is a noble attempt. But coming from Mani, that’s just not enough.

– India today

Which one surprised you the most?