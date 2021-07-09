Star Trek actor shoots down cancellation and reboot rumors





Star Trek Discovery actor Anson Mount shuts down rumors of franchise cancellation and total reboot before Strange New Worlds filming ends

Discovery of Star Trekactor Anson Mount has refuted rumors circulating online that CBS was planning to cancel its current list of Star Trek shows includingStar Trek: Lower Bridges, Picard,and the next oneStar Trek: Strange New Worlds.the Star TrekThe franchise is currently experiencing some kind of rebirth under the supervision of executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who also wrote the screenplays for both 2009 films.Star Trekand its sequelStar Trek: Into Darkness.Discovery premiered on CBS All Access in 2017 and has proven popular with critics and fans alike with its final season posting a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The continued success of the series and franchise has led to several moreStar Trekseries in production on CBS, including animationLower bridges,and Picardwhich sees Patrick Stewart return to the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard of The next generation. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Mount joined the cast of Star Trek: Discovery during his second season playing Captain Christopher Pike – a role originally played by Jeffrey Hunter and Sean Kenney inThe original series-where he briefly took command of the USS Discovery. Mount is currently set to reprise the role in the spinoff series.Star Trek: Strange New Worldswhich will also serve as a prequel to The original series. The series will follow Pike, alongside Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck who will return as number one and Spock (respectively) aboard the Enterprise before Kirk becomes captain.Strange new worldsbegan filming in March and is slated to end soon with the series due to its premiere on Paramount + in 2022. Related: Discovery Finally Joins A Legacy Of Star Trek Episodes ascend used Twitter to mock and cut down on rumors circulating online that CBS was eliminating allStar Trekrelated projects and that Kurtzman no longer oversaw the franchise. Respond specifically to a tweet fromThe Geek Authoritywho were reporting the allegations, Mount simply responded with a gif of Pavel Chekovlaughing from Walter Koenig, implying the ridiculousness of the allegations. You can check out Mount’s tweet below: Considering that so manyStar Trekshows are currently expected for release, with Star Trek: Discovery season 4later this year andPicardSeason 2 slated for next year (with a third go-ahead informally as well), it seems unlikely that CBS will so casually unplug all of its projects to facilitate a full reboot. Likewise, filming forStrange new worlds almost came to an end as well, with Mount himself taking to Twitter just a few days ago to announce that work has started on the final episode of the first season, while also declaring his general enthusiasm for the project. Fans rallied around Mount’s tweet sharing their support for both the recent series and their excitement for Mount’s upcoming spin-off. the Star Trek series has also been a big draw for CBS All Access and its successor streaming platform Paramount +, with Discoverypremiered in 2017 leading to record subscriptions for the service at the time. It looks like the franchise just keeps getting stronger, so maybe Mount is right to scoff at any false rumors that suggest otherwise. For now, it looks like Mount is right, but the public will have to wait for confirmation. In the meantime, the list of newStar Trekseasons start later this year withStar Trek: Discoveryseason 4. More: Star Trek: Why Spock’s Anger Over Khan’s Death Changed Source: Mount Anson Why the classic Loki laughs when he dies

Nico Marrone is Senior Editor for Screen Rant. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh with an MA in Postcolonial Literature by combining his love of African literature with comics. He was previously a film editor for The Student and is currently an assistant theater editor for The Wee Review. When not interested in movies and comics, Nico can be found turning the fire, throwing too many Dungeons and Dragons games, and complaining about the Scottish weather. More from Nico Marrone

