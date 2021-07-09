Hollywood turns to Chester County man when he needs vintage cars | Local News





EAST MARLBOROUGH When big movie studios need very old vehicles to be used on sets, Louie Mandich knows he can expect a call. This week, Sony Pictures sent a truck to Mandich’s Last Chance Garage in Unionville to collect three vehicles, a 1930 Ford Sedan, a 1930 Model A Coupe, and a standard 1930 Model A Roadster. They also salvaged a 1941 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 1951 Chevy dump truck which will all be used in an upcoming Netflix movie based on the movie “A League of Their Own”. “I get calls every now and then,” said Mandich, who was pictured in the early 1990s movie “School Ties,” driving his Chevy pickup truck. He and one of his vintage vehicles can also be seen in the 1988 classic “Dead Poet’s Society”. A movie studio also rented one of its trucks which can be seen in the 1993 film “Two Bits”, which was shot in Philadelphia. Mandich does not own all of the cars requested by Hollywood, but often obtains permission from the vehicle owner. Some of the cars in the upcoming film are owned by Chester County residents Andy Barber, John and Will Trout, and John Lawrence Sr. Mandich, a former Coatesville-area school district teacher, has opened the Last Chance garage near Highway 82 since 1980. He said he turned to starting the business because of his love. for old cars and trucks. “I’ve been fooling with them since I was a kid,” he said. “My father had been building vintage car models since I was 5 years old. Today, Mandich’s business is booming. He employs three full-time workers and at 76 he even goes under the hood. Getting parts for old cars, especially those built before 1930, is much easier today thanks to the internet, he said. The hardest part is troubleshooting the cars. “Today they just put a scanner on the car and it tells you what to do,” he said. “All we have to work with is a manual of troubleshooting steps.” Mandich said there isn’t a lot of pay to get the old cars in the movies. The movie studio pays the price the vehicle would be rented for, plus they’ll pay the vehicle owner’s food if it’s on set for more than eight hours. The cars he sent this week have left for Pittsburgh and won’t be back until the end of October. Mandich enjoys driving his cars, especially the Model A and T models, on the back roads in the Unionville area. Mandich and his cars can be seen at many local auto shows and he is a member of the Chester County Antique Car Club.

