9 Bollywood heroes who handled rejection ‘like a man’
Let me be honest, I was almost tempted to write, will update this list when Bollywood stops glamorizing harassment in response to rejection. But, I dug deep into the history of Bollywood, and finally, I found movies where the hero is rejected by his interest in love, but he behaves “like a man”, that ‘ that is, he accepts rejection, does not harass the endless woman and tries to move on.
These Hindi movies aren’t ideal, but they’re still better than most when it comes to featuring heroes who deal with rejection:
1. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
One of the most beautiful romantic dramas to come out of Bollywood, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa gave us a leading hero who was flawed but we can relate to . And most importantly, one who has learned that love cannot be forced. He may have tried to get his beloved wife back through underhanded techniques, but his actions were not rewarded with love, and his journey resulted in his own growth. Now it’s progressive.
2. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
A love story that spoke of one-sided love without drama or melodrama, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu found the perfect role, in Rahul (yes, there is an unproblematic male role in a Bollywood movie named Rahul). Rahul understood that Riana couldn’t give back her feelings and so he accepted her place as a friend, without making her feel guilty for changing her mind. Hell, there wasn’t even a tragic song.
While Ankush’s fate will leave you heartbroken, it also reminds you that even though you turn your whole life to impress a girl, she owes you nothing in return. Because the decision to change your life was yours, not hers.
4. Lakshya
Yes, yes I know, Karan ends up getting along with Romila. But, he, and therefore the movie, makes the list because of the way he deals with Romila dropping him. He doesn’t pick on her or blame her. Rather, decides to grow up and do something with his life. Simply put, he realizes that he can no longer be a man-child. And when he gives up on rekindling a relationship with Romila, because he’s still bitter about how things ended, he doesn’t blame her for moving on or blaming his frustration on another woman. He faces a broken heart with maturity – something that Bollywood heroes often miss.
Rohena Gera’s romantic drama presented us with a hero who had none of the “macho” afflictions the main men in Bollywood seem to have laid down. Ashwin was not rejected because Ratna loved him, but rather despite it. She knew that love had to take a back seat to her dreams. And Ashwin understood and respected her choice enough to give her the space to grow without forcing her to choose.
6. Barfi!
Yes, Barfi has finally found love in Jhilmil. But he also faced his first grief with Shruti. And yet, that didn’t turn him into a hardened soul who drowned in drinks and debauchery (here’s looking at you, Kabir Singh). Rather, he made peace with the fact that Shruti chose a different life and continued to take care of Jhilmil, and ultimately fall in love with him. Because “all men” do not turn to self-destruction after grief.
7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Believe me, when I first thought about it, this entry surprised me too. But if you see what happens with Aman in the movie, you will agree with me. He might not be the main hero, but he * is * left at the altar, literally. And yet, he accepts it, because he knows that his future wife is not really in love with him. Was it melodramatic? Hell yeah. Did the film have any other issues? Double yes. But, Aman has shown us that it is not okay to force someone to marry you if they don’t like you no matter how you feel.
8. Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai
Anjali chooses Rohit to be his life partner, and he even has the approval of his parents. And yet he is left at the altar. And while he is a strong advocate for characters who deserve better, what we can’t deny is that his response to rejection is the only right answer. You don’t ‘conquer’ women, you love them, and if they don’t love you back, you accept it.
Is there a movie you would add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below.
