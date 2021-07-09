With Hollywood production in overdrive, the soundstage is a hot commodity





There is one going up to Buffalo and another planned for Missoula. The south side of Chicago gets one, as do Seattle and Spokane. Oklahoma City just opened one, and Los Angeles is getting at least half a dozen more. In cities large and small, developers are building cavernous soundstages, rushing to meet a voracious demand for space needed to make movies and TV shows. A rush from studios and tech giants to programming to keep their streaming platforms up to date has sparked a building windfall unprecedented since the early days of the entertainment industry. Even abandoned malls are sought after for work. Developers are salivating, said Tima Bell, director of Relativity Architects, a California-based company. His team is building a soundstage in Canada and an entire campus in Atlanta while moving towards building six in Los Angeles. About half of these sites were originally designated as warehouses before investors turned to soundstage use in the past year. The capacity crunch is the result of an increase in production that has lasted for years, but stay-at-home orders that have kept many people from working over the past year and a half have increased demand for content and pushed Hollywood into high gear. The industry is now spending tens of billions of dollars to maintain a constant stream of movies and TV shows to keep subscribers hooked. Major streaming services are leading the way, fearing that any slowdown in the tap will cause a subscriber to switch to a rival. Netflix releases one new movie per week, a rate that ViacomCBSInc.s Paramount + says it will maintain in 2022. Late last year, Walt Disney Co. announced that by 2024 it would spend almost 10 billion dollars alone for programming its flagship Disney + service. . Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are strengthening their libraries to ensure that they also continue to gain market share. Even sophisticated producers on YouTube and TikTok are reserving spaces to give their videos a professional shine.

