Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group | Business

CANTON, Ohio – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 9, 2021–

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (HOFV) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company focused on the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the destination), and Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) (NASDAQ: GMBL), a full-stack online esports and games company powered by the growth of video games and the rise of esports, today announced a partnership that will bring esports to the destination.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005051/en/

EEG will now become the official esports provider for the village and operate a Helix eSports entertainment center, a vibrant interactive esports complex as part of the destination’s retail and entertainment offerings, joining Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shulas , among others. The new site, slated to open in mid-2022, will serve as a training, competition and tournament space for a variety of esports activities and events and will allow HOFV to benefit from strong demand for esports around the world. In addition to location, this new partnership allows for further growth in several other lines of business, including the potential of sports betting and fantasy sports betting as lawmakers continue to consider the possibility of legalizing sports betting in Ohio over the next few months. .

With the popularity of esports and its continuing upward trajectory, we are delighted to partner with the highly respected EEG to bring fans a new state-of-the-art facility at the Village, said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. Having an EEG powered esports complex as part of our on-campus development adds another compelling opportunity for gaming enthusiasts and guests to engage in virtual environments while providing us with the ability to ‘attracting fans from around the world both in person and by virtually providing us with opportunities for strategic growth within our company’s gaming vertical.

We are excited to be working with HOFV to bring esports to the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. This partnership puts our brand in front of professional football fans around the world and will place a Helix eSports center in Canton. It also aligns extremely well with our recent strategic push in Ohio, which has gained momentum in recent months thanks to our partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as testimony in recent months before the Senate Gaming Committee of the State of Ohio by our CFO Dan Marks and our Vice President. of Strategy Jeff Cohen as advocates for the esports industry.

According to the Newzoo market research, the total audience of competitive esports players will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% to reach 577.2 million in 2024, while the total live streaming audience is on track to reach 920.3 million in over the next three years. Additionally, Juniper Research has estimated that the global esports and game streaming business will be worth more than $ 3.5 billion by 2025, compared to $ 2.1 billion in 2021.

The EEG Esports complex at the destination will feature 80 high-end PCs, both next-gen console systems (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5) as well as other cutting-edge gaming and computing equipment. It will be open for casual gameplay, allowing guests to Destinations to enjoy spontaneous gameplay sessions in addition to planned future tournaments and events. Additionally, there will be capacity for community and educational events aimed at giving the next generation of gamers equitable access to STEM technology and education.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company harnessing the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Based in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company owns the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-purpose sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football campus. Hall of Fame. Additional information about the Company is available on www.HOFREco.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a comprehensive esports and online gaming company fueled by the growth of video games and the rise of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in a unique and rewarding way that brings fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well positioned to help fans and gamers stay connected and engaged in their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL / NHL / NBA / FIFA teams, community-driven tournaments across a wide range of esports, and LAN cafes on the pitch, EEG has influence across the spectrum of esports and games at all levels. The Company has offices in New Jersey, UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made here are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as opportunity, future, will, purpose, and looking to the future and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those referred to in forward-looking statements. Significant factors, among others, that may affect actual results include failure to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to business combinations; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq; the company’s ability to manage growth; the company’s ability to execute its business plan and achieve its projections; potential disputes involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential negative effects of the current global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and liquidity, operations and personnel of the company, as well as the discussed risks and uncertainties of from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005051/en/

CONTACT: Media / investor contacts: For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Investor inquiries: [email protected] For Esports Entertainment Group

Media inquiries: [email protected]

[email protected] Relations with US investors

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave gentry

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GENERAL SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT OFFICE PRODUCTS FOOD / BEVERAGE RETAIL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT RESTAURANT / BAR URBAN DEVELOPMENT HOLIDAYS OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORT ACCOMMODATION DESTINATIONS TRAVELS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION

SOURCE: Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/09/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 07/09/2021 08:01

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005051/en